Local hope Vukic wins at Australian Open

Wildcard Aleksandar Vukic has become the first local winner on day one of the Australian Open with a four-set upset triumph over No.30 seed Lloyd Harris.

Vukic held his nerve in a tight encounter on Court 3, winning 4-6 6-3 7-5 7-6 (7-3) against South African Harris in two hours and 53 minutes.

It continued a good recent run of form from Sydneysider Vukic, who reached his first ATP Tour quarter-final last week in Adelaide before bowing out to eventual champion and fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The 25-year-old received a standing ovation from the delighted home crowd as Vukic shook his head, seemingly in disbelief after posting his breakthrough first main-draw win at a grand slam.

Vukic’s reward is a second-round clash against Moldovan qualifier Radu Albot, with the winner of that match likely to next face No.3 seed Alexander Zverev.

Harris became the first seed to exit the tournament on day one at Melbourne Park.

There are six locals in action on Monday including women’s world No.1 Ash Barty, Ajla Tomljanovic, John Millman, James Duckworth and Kokkinakis.

– AAP