Live

Novak Djokovic’s lawyers have accused Immigration Minister Alex Hawke of failing to consider the consequences of deporting the tennis star.

The argument was made at an extraordinary Sunday hearing by three Federal Court judges as the world’s top tennis player mounts a last-ditch effort to fight the decision to cancel his visa for a second time.

The Federal Court hearing, which is not expected to deliver a decision until Sunday afternoon, is challenging Mr Hawke’s use of his discretionary powers late on Friday to cancel the tennis world No.1’s visa.

Mr Hawke concluded that allowing Djokovic to stay in Australia could foster anti-vaccination sentiment, creating risks for public health and good order in the Australian community.

But Djokovic’s lawyers have told the court that Mr Hawke’s decision is invalid because he only looked at the consequences of letting Djokovic stay in the country, and overlooked what would happen if he was deported.

Nicholas Wood SC told the three Federal Court judges hearing the case that there was evidence before Mr Hawke showing it was actually the dispute over Djokovic’s visa that was energising anti-vaxxers.

It was the government’s own actions – rather than anything Djokovic had said or done – that was stirring up anti-vaccine sentiment in the community, Mr Wood argued.

Djokovic’s lawyers are also arguing that Mr Hawke did not have enough evidence to conclude that Djokovic is personally opposed to vaccination.

The minister chose not to ask Djokovic for his opinions, Mr Wood said.

The court has now switched to hearing the government’s response and will conclude the extraordinary hearing on Sunday afternoon.

Djokovic is watching on from his lawyers’ office in Melbourne after spending Saturday night at the Park Hotel in Melbourne’s Carlton, which is being used as an immigration detention centre.

He left the hotel about 8.30am on Sunday in the back of a white four-wheel drive, flanked by Australian Border Force guards, to drive to the office.

Wearing a navy outfit, Djokovic looked straight ahead as media surrounded the vehicle.

Chief Justice James Allsop, Justice Anthony Besanko and Justice David O’Callaghan are hearing the urgent case ahead of the Australian Open’s commencement on Monday.

The hearing is a judicial review of Mr Hawke’s decision.

-with AAP