Novak Djokovic may have won his legal challenge against the Australian government and won release from detention, but his stay in Australia and a chance at tennis history could still be undone if the Immigration Minister decides to personally intervene.

Federal Court Judge Anthony Kelly on Monday cleared the way for the world No.1 men’s player to take part in the Australian Open starting next week.

But Immigration Minister Alex Hawke may still intervene, meaning the Serb risks being banned from entering the country for another three years.

The uncertainty comes as Australia’s Nick Kyrgios is also in huge doubt for the Open after contracting COVID-19 just a week out from the year-opening major.

Kyrgios pulled out of the Sydney Tennis Classic on Monday just hours before his match against Italian firebrand Fabio Fognini.

Justice Kelly overturned the federal government’s decision to cancel Djokovic’s visa and ordered he be paid costs after lawyers for Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews conceded the decision to proceed with an early morning Border Force interview and cancel his visa last week was unreasonable in the circumstances.

Djokovic could eclipse Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer with 21 grand slam singles wins if he was to win his 10th Australian Open title.

“The stakes have now risen, rather than receded,” said Justice Kelly after the government’s lawyer Christopher Tran told the court Mr Hawke would consider whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation over Djokovic’s visa.

“And I’m very concerned – I cannot, of course, in any way purport to encroach upon a valid exercise of a minister of executive power – but these parties need to get down to tin tacks.”

According to legal experts, there’s a real possibility of Djokovic being deported in the near future, but it would be bad publicity at home and further escalate Australia’s diplomatic row with Serbia.

Djokovic’s tentative victory

At the end of Monday’s protracted and at times chaotic hearing, Justice Kelly quashed the Australian Border Force’s decision to cancel Djokovic’s visa on the morning of January 6.

He said the move was “unreasonable” because Djokovic wasn’t given enough time to consult lawyers and authorities to make his case, as is required under the Migration Act.

Djokovic had been given a medical exemption for COVID-19 vaccination, as well as a document with an Australian government letterhead stating he was allowed into the country.

He had told the Australian Border Force he was unvaccinated.

The court heard a transcript of Djokovic’s interview with an ABF official on the night of his detention at Melbourne Airport.

“So you’re giving me legally 20 minutes to try to provide additional information that I don’t have? At four o’clock in the morning?” he said at the time.

“I mean, you kind of put me in a very awkward position where at four in the morning I can’t call [the] director of Tennis Australia, I can’t engage with anybody from the Victorian state government through Tennis Australia.

“I just […] you put me in a very uncomfortable position.”

At noon, Djokovic was allowed to leave the Park Hotel, where he had been held alongside 40 detained asylum seekers, in order to be present with his lawyers for the ruling, which had been mired by technical difficulties and trolls.

Justice Kelly said the court had “bent over backwards” to accommodate Djokovic and the government, including making sure the tennis player was able to meet his lawyers in person on Monday.

High-profile barristers Paul Holdenson, QC, and Nick Wood, SC, confirmed that Djokovic was with them.

Another minister enters the ring

The ruling was a loss for Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews, but there are still other avenues for the government to deny Djokovic entry into Australia.

Left unresolved was the question of whether Djokovic was entitled to rely upon a medical exemption from Tennis Australia to enter the country and compete in the tournament without being vaccinated against COVID-19.

If Djokovic were to be deported, he could potentially be banned from entering Australia for the next three years, dashing his chances of competing in the Australian Open in future.

Mr Hawke’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

Former Department of Immigration official and border expert Abul Rizvi told The New Daily it would look “really, really bad” for the minister to send Djokovic packing after the star won his legal battle.

“I feel they’re making these statements in anger rather than considered thought,” Mr Rizvi said.

“Frankly, the better thing to do now would be to ring Mr Djokovic, talk him through the issues and say, ‘Look, can we come to an agreement that you will do A, B and C to protect the public health in Australia, and in exchange for that we’ll allow you to play in the Aussie Open – we hope you lose’.”

Kyrgios doubts

Kyrgios withdrew from the Melbourne Summer Set last week due to a mystery illness that sparked his asthma.

The 26-year-old was cleared of COVID-19 at the time, but on Monday confirmed he had contracted the virus.

“I just want to be open and transparent with everyone, the reason I have had to pull out of Sydney is because I tested positive for COVID,” Kyrgios posted on his Instagram story.

“I am feeling healthy at the moment with no symptoms.

“I wish everyone all the best and to stay safe where you can. If all goes well I will see you all at the Australian Open.”

The Australian Open begins on January 17, giving Kyrgios just a week to recover and be cleared to return.

Monday’s COVID-19 diagnosis came as a shock after Kyrgios had undergone numerous tests last week after being hit by a mystery illness.

-with AAP