Two of tennis’s biggest names are in doubt for next month’s Australian Open – with seven-time champ Serena Williams and world No.1 Novak Djokovic both in doubt.

Tennis Australia has not confirmed Williams’ absence, with the official list of women’s players to be released later on Wednesday.

But there are numerous media reports that Williams has not nominated for Melbourne. US-based freelance tennis writer Ben Rothenberg said on Wednesday that Williams’ name was among three top-120 women’s players missing from an unofficial list he had sighted.

Williams, 40, has not played a major tournament since retiring in the first round at Wimbledon.

Tennis Australia has been contacted for comment.

Doubt about Williams’ appearance in Melbourne came as the Victorian government shot down reports that world No.1 Novak Djokovic was in line for a medical exemption to allow him to play at the Open.

Deputy Premier James Merlino said the state government wouldn’t be handing out exemptions from COVID shots willy nilly, to allow Djokovic – who has repeatedly refused to confirm whether he is vaccinated against the virus – to play.

Government officials have been adamant for months that only fully vaccinated players, their entourages, staff and fans will be granted entry to Melbourne Park for the season’s first grand slam from January 17-30.

But Djokovic reportedly has grounds to apply for an exemption that could enable the world No.1 to avoid 14 days’ quarantine and defend the title he won for a record ninth time this year.

“My view on this is is really clear and really simple,” Mr Merlino said on Wednesday.

“Everyone’s looking forward to the Australian Open and everyone who will attend – spectators, players, officials, staff – everyone is expected to be fully vaccinated.

“They’re the rules. Medical exemptions are just that – it’s not a loophole for privileged tennis players.

“It is a medical exemption in exceptional circumstances if you have an acute medical condition.

“My view, and I think the view of all Victorians, the expectation of all Victorians, is that everyone who attends the Open – player, spectator, staff, officials, everyone’s fully vaccinated.”

On Tuesday, Djokovic was named to lead Serbia in the ATP Cup teams’ event in Sydney from January 1, in the strongest indication yet that the 34-year-old will contest the Open.

While declining to reveal whether Djokovic was on the Open entry list, TA released a statement to “confirm that everyone entering Australia for the summer of tennis will need to meet the strict requirements set by health authorities across the country”.

“These include certified proof of vaccination, or a valid medical exemption approved by Australian medical officials.

“What has also been made clear by health officials is that international arrivals who don’t meet these requirements will need to quarantine for 14 days.”

It noted that any suggestion TA was seeking “loopholes” within this process was “simply untrue”.

“Adjudicating on medical exemptions is the domain of independent medical experts. We are not in a position to influence this process and nor would we,” the statement read.

-with AAP