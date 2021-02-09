Australian Open: Aussie wildcard produces electric display on Day 2

The Australian Open has had its first major boilover.

Victoria Azarenka, who was forced into hard quarantine after Spanish player Paula Badosa’s positive coronavirus case, has been bundled out in the opening round by the powerful American Jessica Pegula 7-5 6-4.

The Belarussian 2012 and 2013 champion was visibly hindered in the dying stages of the match and hunched over in the shadows of Margaret Court Arena down 5-7 2-4 following an extended backcourt exchange.

With the mercury rising to 25 degrees Celcius in Melbourne (and the temperature likely higher on-court), trainers quickly escorted last year’s US Open runner-up off-court for a medical timeout.

And despite a brief revival that brought the second set back on serve, the American held firm for her first top-40 win at the Grand Slam level.

Azarenka’s surprise exit follows the departure of Angelique Kerber, who yesterday suggested the additional days locked in a hotel room contributed to her first-round dumping.

“I don’t know. Maybe if I knew before that I would have to stay two weeks in the hard quarantine without hitting a ball, maybe I would think twice about [competing],” Kerber said yesterday.

Elsewhere, medical officials were also called to Court 16 after a ball kid collapsed suddenly in the opening round clash between South Africa’s Lloyd Harris and Denmark’s Mikael Torpegaard.

Play was immediately halted as officials responded to the incident, with Tennis Australia officials later saying the girl was sent home to get some much-needed rest and recuperation.

“She will return to her ball kid duties later this week,” a spokesperson said.

O’Connell leads Aussie charge

Australian Chris O’Connell tossed up throwing his professional tennis career away while polishing boats on Sydney’s northern beaches only three years ago.

But his perserverance has paid off in spades after an electric display for his maiden Melbourne Park win.

O’Connell, who secured a wildcard into the main draw after a maiden victory at the US Open and a number of deep showings on the Challenger Tour, dispatched German Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6(2) 7-6 (5) 6-1 in just over two hours.

On paper, O’Connell had no right to dismantle his opponent in such quick fashion. Struff was ranked 84 places above, helped Germany to a semi-final showing at last week’s ATP Cup and O’Connell had never posted a win against a top-50 opponent in his career.

It’s fair to say the local hero drew upon his momentum as one of tennis’ growing cohort of late bloomers.

After long battles with pneumonia and knee tendonitis – and a poor return to the sport once he recovered in 2018 – his ranking plummeted to outside the top 1000, before launching a remarkable assault on the sport’s unheralded stages.

Entering 2020, he hadn’t won more than $30,000 in prize money in a single year – but with a pair of Grand Slam second round showings now to his name, he’ll pocket at least $150,000 from this fortnight alone.

O’Connell joins fellow Australians Nick Kyrgios, Bernard Tomic, Alex Bolt, James Duckworth and Ajla Tomljanovic in the second round, who booked their second round berths on Monday.

Elsewhere, wildcard Astra Sharma squandered a one-set lead before succumbing to Japan’s Nao Hibino 6-2 3-6 5-7.

Women’s finalists get off to winning start

Last year’s serendipitous Australian Open women’s finalists Sofia Kenin and Garbine Muguruza kicked off Day 2 looking to capture the same rich vein of form that propelled them to the second Saturday.

It was a far greater struggle for defending champion Kenin, who found her rhythm late to overcome local wildcard Maddison Inglis 7-5 6-4.

Inglis, who won back-to-back ITF titles in her pandemic-disrupted 2020, raced out of the blocks with the first break of the match, finding all the answers as her higher-ranked opponent struggled with an error-ridden forehand.

And though mistakes still flowed from her racquet, the American quickly recovered the break, as the wily Australian drew out rallies with some lung-bursting retrieving.

Despite an exceptional unreturnable backhand struck from her shoelaces and some strong backcourt play, Kenin eventually ran away with the final three games of the opening set.

The Australian continued to appear unperturbed by her first outing on Rod Laver Arena despite going down an early break in the second, sending Kenin to all corners of the court and making up the deficit.

But it wasn’t enough, as Kenin jumped over the first hurdle in her title defence.

“I’m obviously not too happy with how I played, but a win is a win,” Kenin said post-match,” Kenin.

Over on Margaret Court Arena, 2020 runner-up Garbine Muguruza had a far more comfortable outing in dispatching lucky loser Margarita Gasparyan 6-4 6-0 in 73 minutes.

Muguruza, who lost to Australia’s Ash Barty in last week’s Yarra Valley Classic, has now won 11 of her last 13 matches in Australia and certainly appeared to hit her finals-worthy stride in the second set.

“It felt good out there. You know, excited to start the Grand Slam already after few weeks here on-site and in Melbourne,” Muguruza said.