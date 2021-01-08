Sport Tennis Australian Open Roger Federer reveals his real reason for skipping the Australian Open: Victoria’s hotel quarantine
Updated:

Roger Federer reveals his real reason for skipping the Australian Open: Victoria’s hotel quarantine

australian-open-federer
Roger Federer initially blamed knee surgery for giving the Open a miss, but that wasn't the full story. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Roger Federer’s absence from next month’s Australian Open has been blamed on Melbourne’s strict quarantine conditions rather than his knee injury.

Federer was reportedly unhappy that his wife Mirka and four children would be confined to a hotel room for 14 days before the rescheduled tournament begins on February 8.

Players will be allowed out for up to five hours per day to practise after they pass initial COVID-19 tests but families are set to be in full quarantine lockdown.

Federer announced last month he wouldn’t line up for a 20th Australian Open as he wasn’t ready to return to competitive tennis following two rounds of knee surgery which sidelined him for most of 2020.

Roger Federer couldn’t bring himself to condemn wife Mirka and the kids to weeks in locked-down hotel quarantine. Photo: Getty

Former world No.55 Andre Sa, who is head of player Liaison at Tennis Australia, says he spoke to the Swiss great in December about the quarantine situation and there’s more to the story.

“The main reason for Roger’s withdrawal was the quarantine,” Sa told Bandsports website.

“I talked to him a month ago, and he had two options.

“He could come with the whole family and quarantine. The problem is that Roger’s wife, Mirka, and their children, couldn’t leave the room.

“They would have to stay 14 days in the room. The exception is only for players. Roger could go out, train and come back but the family couldn’t and Mirka didn’t like that idea.

“The other option would be for him to go to Melbourne alone.”

Sa said Federer told him that wasn’t realistic.

“In that case, there would be at least five weeks away from family and children. And then he said, ‘Dude, 39, four kids, 20 grand slams. I am no longer in that time to be away from my family for five weeks,'” the Brazilian said.

-AAP

 

Follow Us

Trending Now

1610001448-trump-stocks
The stockmarket continued to rise after the US Capitol riots. Should investors be worried?
Rise of the (zany) robots: From android orchestras to frog xenobots
Coronavirus: Australia’s COVID vaccine rollout accelerated amid fears over mutant UK strain
Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington
Capitol insurrection: American democracy is bruised and sore, so what happens next?
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Megxit anniversary: This is what Harry and Meghan have done since quitting royal life
‘Ship is sinking’: Growing calls to oust Donald Trump as allies condemn president
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video