Nick Kyrgios showed a new, more focused side at this year’s Australian Open but admits he is still sorting out a few issues off the court.

Notorious for having a short fuse, the Australian tennis star appeared a reformed man this summer.

Having earned plaudits for helping to drive tennis’ contribution to bushfire relief, he won over fans with his exciting run to the Australian Open fourth round.

His efforts have been rewarded.

After starting the year ranked 30th, Kyrgios returned to the world’s top 20 on Monday for the first time since August 2018.

Kyrgios says becoming a better person can continue to help improve his form.

If you’re still a @NickKyrgios hater after tonight, I can’t help you. Fought right to the end, kept it together and never gave in. So bloody proud! Amazing effort 👊 — brad davidson (@braddavo) January 27, 2020

“Playing my tennis has never really been a problem, I just feel like I just have to sort a couple of things out off the court,” he told Triple M.

“I guess the last couple of months is really, I’ve just gained a lot of perspective.

“It’s all been a big experience, obviously, with everything going on, but I just want to continue to go on the right path.

“I feel like I’ve made progress as a human. As a tennis player, I don’t really care as much.” -Nick Kyrgios#AusOpen — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 27, 2020

“I’ve got a couple of tournaments in the next month, so I’m just going to try to be better every day.

“I think if I get better as a human, I think the tennis will just follow, so I guess that showed in the Aussie summer.”

Kyrgios also revealed that he will continue to make donations to bushfire relief efforts for every ace he scores over the next few months.

–with AAP