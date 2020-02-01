Australian Open: Dominic Thiem shines to book final berth against Djokovic

Dominic Thiem conquered recurring nerves and the hangover of his heroics against world No.1 Rafael Nadal to settle a date with Novak Djokovic for the Australian Open men’s singles title.

The fifth seed toughed out a gritty 3-6 6-4 7-6(3) 7-6(4) victory over fellow next-gen phenom Alexander Zverev and again proved his credentials as a tiebreak specialist.

Thiem, still hunting his first grand slam title following consecutive French Open final losses to Nadal, will front up against 16-time major champion Djokovic on Sunday night.

“It was an unreal match. Again, two tiebreaks, so tough and so close. It was almost impossible to break him. But to be in the Australian Open finals is absolutely unreal,” Thiem told Nine’s John McEnroe.

In a match played mostly under the Rod Laver Arena roof, Thiem withstood a sublime serving performance from the German, who averaged 81 per cent first serves over the four sets.

But the Austrian was slow to fire and was broken immediately by Zverev, who opted for consistency as his opponent struggled to find rhythm with his laser-like forehand.

He attributed his sluggish first set to the energy-sapping duel against Nadal.

“I was playing four hours ten against Rafa, who is the most intense guy on tour … so I was in bed at around 5:00am two days ago. So it was not easy to recover,” Thiem said.

However as has been the trend in Melbourne, Thiem’s brave play eventually struck gold.

Breaking early in the second set reinvigorated the Austrian as he gained the ascendancy in longer, bruising rallies to level the match at one set apiece with an ace.

Both players were playing lights out tennis in a game that featured smash returns from the bleachers and back-court improvisation, and soon the stadium lights blew out.

A 10-minute delay settled any residual nerves, and Thiem found further solace in Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline.

“I like that song. I felt like I’m in Austria on skiing holidays. That’s where they play that song all the time. It was loosening me up a little bit,” Thiem said.

Back on, and a sizzling Thiem backhand passing shot helped him to a break. Zverev then won one of the most thrilling exchanges of the tournament, tracking a diving Thiem volley to launch a three-game blitz.

Thiem held his nerve to push the set to a tiebreak but then gestured to his stomach while looking towards his coaches.

“Yeah, I was feeling nerves. I was putting so much energy and effort in. My stomach was not ready for that, I think it was rebelling,” Thiem said.

“But I had a great start in all the tiebreaks. I think I was almost all the time 2-0 or 3-0 up and that gives you so much confidence.”

Combatting his internal angst, Thiem immediately strode ahead in the tiebreak off a deft half-volley, before a blistering backhand gave him the two-sets-to-one advantage.

The final set played out like a war of attrition, with rallies going longer yet neither player able to find an inch on return. And again, Thiem stood up to the challenge.

Thiem’s final assignment is seven-time Melbourne champion Djokovic, a man he calls the “king of Australia.” And it’s familiar territory, given he’s lost to claycourt royalty in Paris — twice.

“I mean, it’s unbelievable. Twice in a row, Roland Garros finals, twice I was facing Rafa, who won [that] tournament ten times,” Thiem said.

“[Djokovic] won seven titles here I think, most more than any other man, so I’m always facing the kings of this Grand Slam in a final.

“But I mean I try my best and of course I try everything to win.”

And Thiem should be bolstered by their recent head-to-head record. Despite facing a 4-6 ledger, Thiem has won their last two meetings at Roland Garros and the ATP Finals — tellingly, that was on hardcourt.

Before Sofia Kenin shattered the Great Australian Dream by overcoming world No.1 Ash Barty in the semi-finals, the 14th seed flew largely under the radar throughout this year’s Australian Open.

Kenin streaked to the final four without facing a seeded opponent and dropped the lone set of her campaign to 15-year-old wunderkind Coco Gauff.

Now the 21-year-old has brokered her inaugural grand slam final appearance, the average Australian may wonder: who is Sofia Kenin?

For stats nerds, Kenin stormed onto the scene in 2019, notching up three maiden titles (Guangzhou, Mallorca and Hobart), registered wins against two No.1s in consecutive weeks (Barty and Naomi Osaka), and was named the tour’s most-improved player.

Putting it bluntly, she’s no slouch and this showing is no fluke.

But of course sports fans are suckers for a narrative. And on cue, numerous outlets have procured footage of when a Moscow-born phenom met some of the sport’s biggest stars.

The official women’s tour Twitter account shared the moment a starry-eyed Olsen twin lookalike met former Australian Open winner Kim Clijsters on the grounds of Indian Wells in 2005.

“It’s great to see the future of tennis, especially because she might be one of the new big stars when I’m [retired],” Clijsters said.

Wonder what else the former world No.1 envisions in her crystal ball?

As a seven-year-old, Kenin was quizzed on how she would tackle the breakneck serve of countryman Andy Roddick (for reference’s sake, his fastest-ever delivery clocked in at 249 km/h).

“If I split and then I turned around and hit my forehand with my short swing,” Kenin said.

Kenin could cap off her stellar fortnight in Melbourne by dispatching Garbine Muguruza, thus becoming the first American without the surname Williams to lift the trophy since Lindsay Davenport in 2000.

Mladenovic and Babos win second doubles title

Second seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos went one better than their loss at the final hurdle last year, blitzing the top pairing of Barbora Strycova and Hsieh Su-Wei 6-2 6-1.

The French-Hungarian pairing followed up their win at the season-ending WTA Finals by taking out their second title as a pairing at Melbourne Park, and third grand slam title overall.

And they looked unstoppable in the process — breaking their opponents’ serve half a dozen times in the 72-minute encounter.

Mladenovic, who helped break Australian hearts by defeating Ash Barty during France’s stirring Fed Cup final performance last year, says their winning ways are spurred by a sturdy friendship off-court.

“She’s my best friend and we go through absolutely everything together. There’s expectations, we lost early in the singles and it’s tough because we’re competitors and we wanted to do better,” Mladenovic said.

“Through doubts and whatever, I’m so lucky to have my best friend, who happens to be my doubles partner, outside of tennis.”

Quote of the day

Conchita Martinez helped guide Garbine Muguruza to a grand slam title once, and she’s on the verge of doing so again after reviving their partnership in the off-season.

And the newly inducted member of the Tennis Hall of Fame used her pre-finals press conference as a rallying cry for more women’s greats to join the mentoring ranks.

“I think it’s great to see women coaches. Not necessarily has to be on the women’s side. Both are valid. There are great men, there are great women coaches. Tennis is tennis. You can coach anybody.”

Coming up on Saturday …

Rod Laver Arena, not before 3.00pm

Quad wheelchair singles final: [1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) v [2] Andy Lapthorne (GBR)

Rod Laver Arena, not before 7.30pm

Women’s singles final: [14] Sofia Kenin (USA) vs Garbine Muguruza (ESP)

Mixed doubles final: B. Mattek-Sands (USA) / J. Murray (GBR) vs [5] B. Krejcikova (CZE) / N. Mektic (SRB)