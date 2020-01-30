Australian Open: Ash Barty dumped out of semi-finals by Sofia Kenin

The Great Australian Dream of a grand slam singles winner on home soil goes on.

In unreal scenes on Rod Laver Arena, world No.1 Ash Barty misfired in blistering conditions, blowing two set points in both stanzas to succumb to rising American star Sofia Kenin 7-6(6) 7-5.

Barty looked well below her prime, striking 36 unforced errors for the match and only finding her first serve 50 per cent of the time.

In contrast, the 21-year-old Moscow-born Kenin was unflappable under the pressure of her first grand slam semi-final.

She showed remarkable consistency in drawn-out baseline rallies and grit under pressure to book a spot in her maiden major final.

“She’s such a tough player, I know she’s playing really amazing and I needed to find a way to win. It really wasn’t an easy one but I’m so grateful and thankful for this moment,” Kenin told Nine post-match.

“She came out with some really great shots, it was really tough, She [was never] going to give it up to me [easily].”

The search for a local singles winner at Melbourne Park continues. Barty was endeavouring to become the first Australian women’s finalist since Wendy Turnbull in 1980, who managed the feat in the leafy eastern suburb of Kooyong.

“I felt like my first plan wasn’t working. I couldn’t execute the way that I wanted. I tried to go to B and C,” Barty said post-match.

“[The loss is] disappointing. But it’s been a hell of a summer. I mean, if you would have told me three weeks ago that we would have won a tournament in Adelaide, made the semifinals of the Australian Open, I’d take that absolutely every single day of the week.”

Thursday’s semi-final kicked off with temperatures nudging 39 degrees celsius, and it was the world No.1 who was the first to blink.

Barty appeared nervous from the outset, striking no less than nine unforced errors in the first six games — many coming off the backhand wing, as her notoriously lethal slice missed its mark.

However, first serves at integral moments saved the Australian from early trouble. Barty only lost one point on her first serve leading into the tiebreak — despite only 53% of those landing — and was the first to six games off the back of her seventh ace.

Kenin, who helped dethrone Barty as the world’s-best player by winning their encounter in Toronto last year, displayed the talent that bestowed her the title of the tour’s most improved player.

She remained consistent from the back of the court with margin-filled tennis, and chose her opportunities to strike smartly.

Following some miraculous defensive play on serve, it was Barty who had the only break point opportunities of the set. All went begging with a handful of unforced errors.

Crucially, the world No.1 chose not to challenge a Kenin forehand that appeared to soar long at 6-5. Hawkeye later indicated that had she challenged the call, she would have brought up a set point.

And she was made to pay in the tiebreak. Gaining the upper hand after losing the first point, Barty’s tentativeness on potential winners proved costly, with topspin forehands overshooting long and wide.

Having blown two set points at 6-4, it was a Barty return error dumped into the net that gifted Kenin the set, and an almighty American roar.

The world No.1 appeared revitalised upon resumption of play, speeding out to an early break as her exasperated younger opponent spent any spare moment drawing in long breaths in the stadium’s shadows.

Barty’s momentum was building, and the attentive local crowd was lifting.

A third set appeared a foregone conclusion at 3-2, with three confidence-building backhand slice winners in a row suggesting the winds of change were blowing through Melbourne Park.

But Kenin’s nifty play helped her right back into the match.

Swatting away two Barty set points at 5-5, the American rising star conjured up an outrageous angled backhand passing shot on the stretch, giving her an opportunity to break back.

Barty’s dumped forehand volley the following point made it a reality.

Holding serve, the pressure was on the world No.1. And after a double fault, some unreal returning from the American and one plucky match point save from the Australian, Kenin stamped her final claim on the semi-final.

Kenin becomes the first American woman without Williams as her last name to reach the singles final since Lindsay Davenport in 2005, and will break into the women’s top-10 when new rankings are released next week.

“You have to give credit where credit is due. She played the bigger points better today,” Barty said.

In saying that, I was also a couple of points from winning the match in straight sets. That’s disappointing. But we live and we move on.”