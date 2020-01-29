Australian Open: Halep, Muguruza set up battle of former No. 1s

In ominous signs for Australian world number one Ash Barty, Simona Halep is a woman on a mission, and heads into the women’s semi-finals as the only player yet to drop a set.

But first, Halep will have to contend with raging-hot Garbine Muguruza for a finals berth.

In careers that strike remarkable similarity, the semi-final contenders have been ranked world No.1, and both hoisted their pair of grand slam singles titles at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

The Romanian champion Halep looked simply irrepressible in a businesslike 6-1 6-1 rout of Estonian 28th seed Anett Kontaveit that was shorter than most corporate meetings.

Kontaveit’s power-driven game was completely neutralised by Halep’s combination of speedy footwork, consistent ball-striking and aggressive counterpunching in 53 minutes of sheer brutality.

Kontaveit, a first-time grand slam quarter-finalist, started the match on a high, securing the opening game with a perfect four from four on first serves.

From there, Halep reeled off eleven straight games, before sealing the match with two unreturnable serves.

“I felt great today on court, I feel my game, strong in my legs and I knew how to play against her,” said Halep, who now enjoys a 3-0 head-to-head record against Kontaveit.

The reigning Wimbledon champion found plenty of positives, and was bolstered by a renewed emphasis on fitness during the off-season, after reviving her partnership with Australian coach Darren Cahill.

“I worked a little bit more in the off-season; first time in my life away from home so I could be focused on what I had to do every day with no days off. I’m feeling much stronger than before,” Halep said.

“We work hard on my attitude and game and I’m now a better person and a better player because of [Darren].”

Halep’s adept all-court play gained the upper hand in Kontaveit’s second service game, combining scrambling defence with aggressive pushes into the court to claim the opening break.

A familiar sight… The opening break goes the way of the No. 4 seed for the 2-1 lead. The 🇷🇴 is the only player in the women's quarterfinals yet to drop a set.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/0el7MTDqKR — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2020

The fourth seed, one of the women’s game’s premier point constructors, began to run Kontaveit ragged as rallies grew longer and more physical — scuppering the Estonian’s preference for quick-fire exchanges.

Kontaveit found her one and only break point chance at 4-1 down, but a searing Halep forehand down-the-line foiled any hopes of a first-set comeback.

The former world number one’s unrelenting ways continued into the second set, as Kontaveit grew hapless attempting net approaches, angles — anything — to try and stop the rot.

But luck was firmly on Halep’s side as she raced to a double-break lead, with the bruising blow coming in a 25-shot rally that ended on a dead-ball net-cord winner.

Back in the semi-finals for the first time since her marathon three-set loss to Caroline Wozniacki in the 2018 decider, Halep can return to the second Saturday with victory over Garbine Muguruza.

Muguruza breaks new ground with victory over Pavlyuchenkova

In a battle of two fierce baseline hitters, Garbine Muguruza’s serve ultimately proved fundamental as she stormed to her maiden Australian Open semi-final, beating Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5 6-3.

While only striking 56 per cent of first serves, Muguruza won three in four of those points and was ruthless on return, only allowing Pavlyuchenkova three second-serve points for the match.

Muguruza, unseeded at Melbourne Park following an underwhelming 2019 that included two first-round grand slam exits, extended an impressive fortnight that has borne wins over top-10 players Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens.

Her accomplishments are made more stunning, considering she lost her opening set of the championships to American Shelby Rogers 6-0 while battling a viral illness.

Integral to the Spaniard’s stunning resurgence is the return of former grand slam champion-turned-coach Conchita Martinez to her player’s box.

The pair partnered up to achieve ultimate glory on the grasscourts of Wimbledon in 2017, one year after Muguruza hoisted her maiden grand slam title in Paris.