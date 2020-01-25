Australian Open: Ash Barty loses doubles, can focus on singles

Ashleigh Barty’s road to the Australian Open title is wide open after another day of seeds falling at Melbourne Park and her doubles campaign coming to an end.

World No.2 Karolina Pliskova and sixth seed Belinda Bencic joined 2019 champion Naomi Osaka and seven-time winner Serena Willams on the Open scrap heap with shock third-round exits.

Elevated to outright favourite to break Australia’s 42-year Open title drought, Barty’s highest-ranked obstacle in her path to the final is world No.7 Petra Kvitova, while the bottom half of the draw has also been blown wide open.

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep avoided joining the exodus of big-name stars with a stress-free 6-1 6-4 win on Saturday over Yulia Putintseva to emerge as the finals favourite from the depleted bottom half.

Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova snapped a run of six-straight defeats to Pliskova to end the big-serving Czech’s campaign with a shock 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-3) win on Rod Laver Arena in the day’s first big upset.

Bencic bombed out in a 6-0 6-1 capitulation at the hands of Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit.

Pliskova was previously unbeaten in 2020, having won the season-opening Brisbane International and two earlier matches in Melbourne.

But the second seed never looked comfortable in Saturday’s warmer conditions, throwing her racquet in disgust at one changeover and generally labouring about the court throughout the two-hour, 25-minute encounter.

For her part, and with the doubles competition no longer an issue, Barty can now focus exclusively on her pursuit of Australian Open singles glory, with French nemesis Kristina Mladenovic ending her doubles assault at Melbourne Park.

Mladenovic teamed with Hungary’s Timea Babos on Saturday to beat Barty and German Julia Goerges 7-5 6-4 in the second round.

Barty and Goerges blew a 4-0 lead in the first set as Mladenovic returned to haunt Australia’s world No.1.

Mladenovic upset the French Open champion in last year’s Fed Cup final, before powering France to the title with another victory with Caroline Garcia over Barty and Samantha Stosur in the deciding doubles rubber in Perth.

Her doubles exit, though, might prove a blessing as Barty continues her quest to become Australia’s first Open singles champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978.

The top seed faces an intriguing fourth-round return bout against Alison Riske on Sunday after the American had eliminated Barty last year at Wimbledon.

“Obviously, it was a great memory for me. It was my first career (grand slam) quarter-final after winning that,” Riske said.

“It was a really special match for me. I played my game, I looked to impose myself on her and it was good enough that day.”

Riske has climbed from 55th to No.19 in the world since stunningly snapping Barty’s 15-match European winning streak that featured French Open glory and her ascent to world No.1 for the first time.

“It’s going to be a different experience. I’m playing on her home turf. I expect the fans against me, as they should be,” the underdog said.

“But, yeah, look, I’m going to have to ignore the crowd and try to be in my own head, so I think that will be the focus.

I’m excited for it, honestly. It’s a rare experience that, at a grand slam, you play someone necessarily from the home country.



“So I’m definitely looking forward to it and it’s going to be a battle.”

The winner will play seventh seed Petra Kvitova, in what would be a quarter-final rematch for Barty after losing to the Czech left-hander last year, or Greece’s Maria Sakkari on Tuesday.

In singles, Pavlyuchenkova’s victory was her 33rd over a top-10 rival – but her first against Pliskova.

“I am really happy,” the tournament’s 30th seed said. “I know we always say we want to enjoy, but I did enjoy. I had goosebumps after some points.

“It was really nice to get a win and beat Karolina for the first time – it was amazing.

Pavlyuchenkova moves on to play Angelique Kerber for a quarter-final spot. Germany’s 2016 champion and former world No.1 continued her quiet progression through the draw with a hard-fought 6-2 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 win over Italian Camila Giorgi.

Eyeing her her first grand slam quarter-final, Kontaveit faces Iga Swiatek on Monday, with the unheralded Pole ousting Croatian 19th seed Donna Vekic 7-5 6-3.

Nadal train still on track

World No.1 Rafael Nadal demolished fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1 6-2 6-4 in less than two hours to set up a potential last-16 blockbuster with Nick Kyrgios on Monday.

The Australian world No.26 faces Karen Khachanov in his third-round match later on Saturday night.

Nadal didn’t even face a break point as he wiped Carreno Busta off Rod Laver Arena.

“My best match of the tournament so far without a doubt,” Nadal said.

“It’s true that when the conditions are a little bit warmer that helps a little bit. I did very well with my serve and started to hit some forehands.

“(The preparation’s) been a little bit different than other times, but just happy to be playing again in this amazing stadium in front of this great crowd that always supports.”

Nadal said he was not fazed who he played in the fourth round.

“Both players are great players. Nick is excited to play here at home,” Nadal said.

Earlier, French 10th seed Gael Monfils defeated Latvian qualifier Ernests Gulbis 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 6-3.

Monfils will battle Dominic Thiem next after the Austrian fifth seed took care of American Taylor Fritz 6-2 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-4.

“We had great matches already,” Thiem said of his next outing. “(He’s) such a great entertaining player, always great rallies against him.

“Even if you play against him on-court, it’s nice to see his show.

Whoever wins that match will come up against Nadal, Kyrgios or Khachanov in the quarter-finals.

-with AAP