Australian Open: Tomljanovic loses heartbreaker, as dust wreaks havoc

Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic failed to halt the late momentum of Garbine Muguruza, who was fresh off climbing Mount Kilimanjaro two months ago, as the resurgent Spaniard conquered in three tense sets 6-3 3-6 6-3.

Tomljanovic, making her first berth in the second round of the Australian Open in her last five attempts, fought valiantly, going toe-to-toe with the two-time grand slam champion in a ruthless battle of the baseline.

However, Muguruza’s experience hoisting the Roland Garros and Wimbledon trophies proved crucial, securing the last three games of the match following a short rain delay.

“I thought I was in it until the last point was finished, but it didn’t go my way,” Tomljanovic said.

“Being consistently aggressive like I was in the second set, going for more and believing I can do that for two or three sets at a time, not just one set — against a player like Garbine today, those little things make a difference.”

Tomljanovic squandered an early break in the first set to let the former world number one back in and with a sniff, Muguruza pounced, winning six of the last seven games to seal the opener with a pin-point backhand lob.

However the local hope, whose aggressive game proved erratic early on and yielded 14 unforced errors to only six winners, tidied up her act in the second set, especially off her more formidable backhand.

Heading into the third set, Muguruza briefly claimed the advantage with a break, before Tomljanovic stormed back, using her trusty backhand three times in succession to recover the deficit.

Serving 4-3 15-30 down, sprinkles of rain prompted the Rod Laver Arena roof to close, briefly halting Muguruza’s forward march as she found more consistency on serve.

But it was not enough to quell the Spanish armada as Tomljanovic was immediately broken, and despite saving two match points, Muguruza served it out after two hours and 21 minutes.

“It was a tough battle. We both fought to the end, Ajla played very well so I had to play my best in order to win the match,” Muguruza told the Rod Laver Arena faithful post-match.

“Ajla is a very aggressive player as well, I had to stay aggressive and play my game, I knew she was going to hit very good shots so I just had to stay patient.”

Muguruza will face either world no. 5 Elina Svitolina or Lauren Davis for a spot in the second week.

Fellow Australian Priscilla Hon is currently a set down on against former champion Angelique Kerber on Margaret Court Arena, after Hon relinquished an early break to the German.

And Alex Bolt is locked in a tense third set against French Open finalist Dominic Thiem, with the pair splitting the first two sets.

‘Unreal’ Barty shows true class after doubles win

While winning plenty of supporters for her crafty all-court game, Ash Barty’s easygoing attitude off makes her even more endearing to Australian audiences.

And it was on show following her first round doubles victory alongside Germany’s Julia Goerges.

After defeating Australian duo Astra Sharma and Jessica Moore 6-2 6-3, the world number one beckoned Moore, who’s set to retire following the Open, to take the microphone for a post-match interview.

Moore, beaming from ear to ear, took special liberty to praise Barty, her one-time partner as she returned to the sport in 2016.

“She’s an unreal chick and it’s unbelievable to have someone like her for us to look up to,” Moore said.

“I don’t want to steal the win from these guys, but this was my first court I played on twelve years ago, so it was cool to be on court with a number one and two unbelievable athletes — I’m really grateful there was such a great crowd.”

Outstanding stuff. Barty next faces the in-form Kazakh Elena Rybakina, fresh off winning the Hobart International, for a fourth round berth.

Daniil Medvedev smells blood

For those unfamiliar with Russian Daniil Medvedev — though you may be few and far between — his playing style is the human embodiment of an alphabet soup: always unpredictable, but consistently delicious.

And in a rally defying physics, the world number four proved he’s hungry to replicate the form that saw him plough his way to the US Open final, where he was vanquished by Rafael Nadal in a five-set thriller. You just can't go through him 😅@DaniilMedwed | #AusOpenpic.twitter.com/KLkLmy2zJq — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 23, 2020 Backtracking to recover a pinpoint lob, he whipped his response around his body, before nailing a backhand that bulleted past Spain’s Pedro Martinez on his next strike. With that ability to transition from defence to offence, it’s no wonder Medvedev has garnered a reputation as the ‘Great Wall.’

Nothing appeared capable of shaking Medvedev’s stride as he won seven games on the trot until the midway point of the second set, before the Russian suffered an untimely nosebleed.

The trainer was brought out, and soon, pristine white towels took on the appearance of a Rorschach inkblot test.

Unperturbed, Medvedev coasted to the finish line, seeing off Martinez 7-5 6-1 6-3.