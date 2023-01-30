‘Cringe’ or ‘elite energy’? AO winner Djokovic divides fans again

Live

Novak Djokovic has set fans talking with a “cringe” sartorial statement as he bathed in his historic Australian Open victory.

The Serbian star won his 10th Australian Open late on Sunday, also returning to the world No.1 ranking after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-5).

It left Djokovic tied on 22 grand slams with Rafael Nadal and the retired Roger Federer. Given Nadal’s recent injury-plagued run, the Serb appears most likely to win the superstars’ grand slam race.

Perhaps well aware, he donned a shiny white jacket embossed with the number 22 for Sunday’s trophy ceremony.

“Novak Djokovic really had a 22 jacket at the ready,” BBC Sport tweeted late on Sunday.

Later, Djokovic insisted he had no idea he would be presented with the garment ahead of his finals clash.

“I don’t know [when it was made],” he said.

“To be honest, maybe people won’t believe me, but I had no clue about this jacket.”

Fans, however, were quick to judge, with some loving it and others much less kind.

“That jacket is so cringe,” one fan wrote.

Australia’s own Nick Kyrgios was firmly in the love camp.

“The jacket with 22 on it is elite energy. Haha, I live it … NEED MORE,” he tweeted.

“You know you’re going to win so you get the ’22’ jacket up and going. Confidence level: Novak Djokovic. Congratulations beast,” tweeted another fan.

“I’d sell my kidney to have this Lacoste jacket,” said another.

On Monday, Novak Djokovic refused to rule out – even at 35 – sweeping past Margaret Court and becoming the most prolific grand slam singles champion of all time.

Forget his ongoing race with Rafael Nadal for the men’s majors record, Djokovic plans on surpassing Court’s age-old benchmark of 24 singles slams and posting a number no tennis player will ever catch.

“Of course I am motivated to win as many slams as possible,” he said when asked if he felt he could reel in Court – and then carry on.

“At this stage of my career, these trophies are the biggest motivational factor of why I still compete. That’s the case without a doubt.

“I still have lots of motivation. Let’s see how far it takes me. I really don’t want to stop here. I don’t have intention to stop here.”

Lauding Djokovic’s seemingly ageless charge for his fanatical approach to diet and training, his coach Goran Ivanisevic believes the father of two can play on for at least two or three more years.

But Djokovic, who ranked his 2023 Open campaign “in the top two or three” for his level of play despite carrying a hamstring injury for half the tournament, is placing no limits on himself.

“I feel great about my tennis. I know that when I’m feeling good physically, mentally present, I have a chance to win any slam against anybody. I like my chances going forward,” he said.

“I don’t know how many more years I’m going to play or how many more slams I’m going to play. It depends on various things. It doesn’t depend only on my body.

“It’s extremely important for me to be, of course, first to have the support and love from the close ones, and ability to go and play and keep the balance with the private life.

“But at the same time I have the mental clarity or – how should I say – aspirations to really strive to chase these trophies.

“Physically I can keep myself fit. Of course, 35 is not 25, even though I want to believe it is. But I still feel there is time ahead of me. Let’s see how far I go.”

Djokovic returned to world No.1 on Monday, replacing injured Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz, despite receiving no rankings points for winning Wimbledon and sitting out last year’s US Open – as well as missing the AO – for not being vaccinated against COVID.

He’s still no certainty to contest the big events in America this year.

But his return to Roland Garros for the season’s second slam in May will be fascinating as Djokovic and 14-times French Open champion Nadal resume their ongoing majors title race.

-with AAP