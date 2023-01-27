This week, otters were left utterly confused and a rogue seal prompted a stern warning from authorities.

Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas has become an Australian Open favourite and it turns out he would love his favourite Australian actress to come watch him play one day.

Meanwhile, makeup maven Pat McGrath revealed how she and her team put thousands of crystals by hand on rapper Doja Cat.

Rogue seal becomes viral sensation

A seal known to Point Lonsdale locals as Henry has become a viral sensation after causing a disturbance in the Victorian beachside community.

In one video he is seen going to a service station and smashing windows while police watch on and locals steer clear, heeding authorities’ warning to give the creature a wide berth. Days later he was spotted on a beach near Blairgowrie, on the opposite side of Port Phillip Bay.

Tennis star’s soft spot for Australian actress

In a post match interview, Stefanos Tsitsipas said the Australian Open will also be his “home grand slam”, saying he loves the country.

With a big smile in a post-game interview he revealed one of his favourite actresses is Margot Robbie.

“It would be nice to see her over there one day,” he said, gesturing at the stands while the crowd laughed. He then confirmed he was “absolutely” extending an invitation for the Australian star to come and watch him play.

Doja Cat steps out with 30,000 crystals

American rapper Doja Cat had jaws dropping when she arrived at Paris Fashion Week’s Maison Schiaparelli Haute Couture literally sparkling.

Some 30,000 Swarovski crystals were applied to her by hand for the all-red look.

The makeup was done by legendary artist Pat McGrath, who showed off the process on Instagram.

Australian of the Year to tackle ‘universal problem’

Australian writer and film director Taryn Brumfitt was named Australian of the Year this week for her work on body positivity.

“This is something the world has taught us. Body shaming is a universal problem and we have been bullied and shamed into thinking our bodies are the problem,” she said in her acceptance speech on Wednesday.

“It is not our life’s purpose to be at war with our body.”



Otters confused by magic trick

A game of peek-a-boo left otters at the Austin Aquarium completely confused.

When one of the workers disappeared from behind a sheet, two otters ran frantically around their enclosure trying to find him.

The worker then revealed himself to the otters, which seemed to make them both very happy.

Rod Stewart calls for the Tory Government to stand down

Rock legend Sir Rod Stewart has called for the Conservative government in the UK to step aside and give the Labour Party a shot.

Sir Rod called Sky News in the UK and publicly slammed the state of the country’s health-care system.

As a “long-time” Tory, he said it was time for the party to step down.

Echidna rescued from lake

An echidna stranded in the middle of Lake Eildon at Bonnie Doon managed to hitch a ride back to safety with a wakeboarder.

A video of the rescue was shared to social media and shows the wakeboarder gently picking up the echidna and taking the prickly passenger safely and carefully back to land.

Sydney storms

Sydney was treated to a light show this week when a storm swept the city on Wednesday night.

Weatherzone said there were around 130,000 lightning strikes within a 100km radius of Blacktown, in Sydney’s west.

If you missed it, fret not, more rain is forecast for Sydney in the coming week, plus a potential thunderstorm on Monday.

Cop versus croc

A police officer came face-to-face with a large crocodile wandering around Fitzroy Crossing, an area devastated by recent flooding.

In the video shared by 10 News First, the police officer is standing behind the croc, then throwing what appears to be a towel over its head.

The crocodile immediately reacted and the officer fled. The crocodile was eventually returned to the river.