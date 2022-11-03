De Minaur savours biggest win in Paris

Live

Alex de Minaur, for so long a ‘nearly-man’ of world tennis, has earned a major career breakthrough by defeating former world No.1 Daniil Medvedev in an epic affair at the Paris Masters.

The Sydneysider, who’s built an excellent career while always seemingly coming up just short against the true elite, earned his first-ever victory over a top-five ranked player at the 19th attempt with his thrilling 6-4 2-6 7-5 victory over the Russian.

De Minaur had lost all his previous four encounters with the world No.3 including two matches in which he’d won the first set – and it looked as if history would repeat itself on Wednesday.

But the 23-year-old Australian, ever the battler, regrouped, went on the offensive after what had been a remarkable cat-and-mouse affair and won an absorbing contest in two hours and 46 minutes.

The Russian ended up smashing his racquet into the court amid a chorus of jeers from his Parisian audience who’d already enjoyed baiting him during the contest – but he was quick to congratulate his never-say-die conqueror at the net.

The world No.25 de Minaur will take back his Australia No.1 spot from Nick Kyrgios if he wins his next match, a last-16 contest on Thursday against American Frances Tiafoe, the world No.21 who defeated rising Briton Jack Draper 6-3 7-5.

“I just wanted to wait for the 19th game – why do it in the first 18, eh?” de Minaur smiled in a post-match interview with Tennis Channel as he pondered his long quest to beat a top-five player.

“I knew it was going to be a tough battle. He’s an incredibly tough opponent. I knew what to expect and I’m glad I played a very tactical match out there.

“When you’re playing Daniil you’ve got to find a very fine balance between being solid and being aggressive.

“Obviously, we all know what he can do with his passing shots and with his movement around the court. I just tried to wait for the right ball and just back myself and back my volleys.”

In the first match of the night session, American Tommy Paul stunned new dad and second seed Rafael Nadal 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-1.

Nadal, the 22-time grand slam singles champion who has never won the Paris Masters, was playing for the first time in two months and succumbed in two hours and 33 minutes.

Paul will next face another Spaniard in Pablo Carreno Busta after his 7-6 (7-2) 2-6 6-4 victory over Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

Current world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz, also from Spain, sailed into the third round with a 6-4 6-4 win over Yoshihito Nishioka, while Felix Auger-Aliassime, a 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 7-6 (8-6) winner over Swede Mikael Ymer, and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Dan Evans 6-3 6-4, also progressed.

“I’m happy with the level of tennis I brought when I had to,” Tsitsipas said.

“I was moving well, I was dictating well … I was very calm in important moments, and it paid off.”

The ninth and 10th seeds were not as fortunate with American Taylor Fritz beaten 7-5 5-7 6-4 by French veteran Gilles Simon and Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz defeated by Holger Rune of Denmark 7-5 6-1.