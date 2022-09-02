Sport Tennis Special Ks stay alive in US Open doubles
Special Ks stay alive in US Open doubles

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis are through to the US Open doubles second round. Photo: Getty
Nick Kyrgios has declared himself primed for a twin title assault after advancing to the second round of the US Open doubles with Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Three days after eliminating Kokkinakis from the singles in “one of the most uncomfortable” matches of his career, the Special Ks reunited for a 4-6 6-3 6-4 win over Frenchman Hugo Gaston and Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti.

“We live to fight another day,” a relieved Kyrgios told Kokkinakis after the Australian Open champions rallied from a set down on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

“We made it really tough for ourselves tonight but the crowd was electric.

“We definitely have aspirations to win the tournament. I’m just glad we’re in the tournament after tonight.”

Kokkinakis said he felt bad for keeping Kyrgios on court for two hours the night before the Wimbledon runner-up had to return to play American wildcard JJ Wolf in the singles third round on Friday (11am Saturday AEST).

“But the crowd’s energy was great and I’m hoping he can go all the way in the singles and I’m backing him,” Kokkinakis said.

Kyrgios says he has plenty in reserve.

“Honestly, I feel good. Physically I feel probably in the best shape I’ve been in in my career,” he said.

“After Wimbledon, playing for those two weeks and playing some gruelling five-set matches, I feel real good physically.

“Honestly, I’d rather do this than practise – and it’s good money as well. It keeps my girlfriend happy.”

