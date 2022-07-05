Live

Nick Kyrgios has been involved in a bizarre altercation with a journalist after his five-set victory in the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

Kyrgios, whose first week at Wimbledon has been marred by blow-ups and spitting controversies, advanced to his first grand slam quarter final in seven years on Tuesday morning, dispatching rising star Brandon Nakashima 4-6 6-4 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-2.

But it was Kyrgios’ attire that caused the biggest stir as the second week of Wimbledon heated up.

Kyrgios was accused of being “above the rules” in his post-match press conference, after wearing red shoes onto the court and a red cap during his on-court interview.

The official Wimbledon rulebook reads: “Competitors must be dressed in suitable tennis attire that is almost entirely white and this applies from the point at which the player enters the court surround. White does not include off white or cream.”

This rule applies to undergarments, shoelaces, bandages, or anything visible.

“Nick, it’s interesting your comments earlier about the controversy that seems to materialise around you and we all know that the Wimbledon dress rules are very strict,” the reporter said.

“‘Competitors must be dressed in suitable dress attire that’s almost entirely white and this implies the moment the player enters the court surrounds.’

“Why then would you walk onto Centre Court with bright red shoes and do an interview in a red cap?”

Kyrgios replied: “Because I do what I want.”

The journalist questioned the tennis star again, asking if Kyrgios believes he is “above the rules”.

“No, I’m not above the rules,” he said.

“I just like wearing my Jordans.”

After further back-and-forth with the journalist, Kyrgios succumbed with a wink, telling the reporter he would wear some “triple-whites tomorrow”.

The reporter continued, claiming Kyrgios “moaned about the controversy that surrounds him” and that he had laughed it off.

Kyrgios said he loved the attention and told the reporter any publicity is good publicity.

“If you say so,” the agitated journalist said.

“Keep doing you then, champion,” Kyrgios said, ending the exchange.