Venus Williams ousted in mixed doubles epic

Venus Williams and Jamie Murray are out of the Wimbledon mixed doubles after losing a marathon second-round encounter to Britain’s Jonny O’Mara and Alicia Barnett.

The fledgling partnership had five match points in an epic deciding tiebreak but ended up losing it 18-16. It equalled the longest match-tiebreak in any of the draws at Wimbledon so far this year.

Wildcards O’Mara and Barnett finally converted their fifth match point to seal a 3-6 6-4 7-6 (18-16) victory in two hours 12 minutes on Court 2.

The defeat means Scot Murray and American Williams, both former doubles world No.1 players, did not manage to emulate siblings Andy and Serena, who reached the third round when they teamed up in 2019.

Williams, 42, had not played competitively since last August but requested a wildcard to appear at the Championships for a 24th year.