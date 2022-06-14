Live

Serena Williams is set to make her comeback at Wimbledon a year after her last match.

The 23-time grand slam singles champion made a tearful exit in the first round 12 months ago after retiring during the first set due to a leg injury and doubts have been growing about whether she would return.

But on Tuesday, Williams posted on Instagram: “SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022 See you there.”

On Instagram, Serena Williams seems to indicate a return at #Wimbledon later this month. Williams did not enter the singles main tournament at the deadline as she could have using a protected ranking, so we will have to wait and see what this means. pic.twitter.com/GD3Q4hUHQu — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 14, 2022

It is unclear whether 40-year-old Williams, now ranked a lowly 1208, is intending to play singles or doubles, which is less demanding physically.

She could have entered using a protected ranking reserved for players who have been sidelined through a long-term injury but did not do so and will therefore need a wildcard.

The initial batch of wildcards for singles and doubles will be announced on Wednesday.

-PA