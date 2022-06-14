Sport Tennis Serena Williams gives Wimbledon thumbs up
Serena Williams gives Wimbledon thumbs up

Seven-times Wimbledon champion Serena Williams has posted on social media that she will return this month. Photo: Reuters
Serena Williams is set to make her comeback at Wimbledon a year after her last match.

The 23-time grand slam singles champion made a tearful exit in the first round 12 months ago after retiring during the first set due to a leg injury and doubts have been growing about whether she would return.

But on Tuesday, Williams posted on Instagram: “SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022 See you there.”

It is unclear whether 40-year-old Williams, now ranked a lowly 1208, is intending to play singles or doubles, which is less demanding physically.

She could have entered using a protected ranking reserved for players who have been sidelined through a long-term injury but did not do so and will therefore need a wildcard.

The initial batch of wildcards for singles and doubles will be announced on Wednesday.

-PA

