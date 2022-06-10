Sport Tennis Wimbledon singles champs to pocket $3.5m each
Wimbledon singles champs to pocket $3.5m each

Novak Djokovic will pocket a record $A3.5 million in prizemoney if he retains his men's singles Wimbledon title. Photo: AP
Wimbledon has announced record prizemoney for this summer’s tournament, with the two singles champions taking home 2 million pounds ($A3.5 million) each.

The total prizemoney of £40.35 million ($A70.6 million) is an 11.1 per cent increase on 2021’s Championships, where capacity was reduced for COVID-19 reasons, and 5.4 per cent higher than the last regular tournament in 2019.

There was speculation the removal of ranking points following Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players could lead to a reduced prize fund but, with a full capacity crowd and scheduled play on the middle Sunday for the first time, organisers have opted against taking that course of action.

It remains to be seen whether the points situation will lead to players pulling out – Naomi Osaka is the highest-profile player to express public doubts about participating – but the prizemoney will be a significant pull for most.

The tournament begins on June 27.

-PA

Wimbledon
