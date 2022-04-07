Tsonga to quit after his final French Open

Live

The ever-popular Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will play his final tournament at next month’s French Open, bowing out of the sport at his home grand slam in Paris.

The 36-year-old has won 18 ATP titles in his career and came closest to a grand slam singles crown in Melbourne when he reached the final of the 2008 Australian Open, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

He’s struggled with injuries in recent years and claimed only his second win since 2019 in February after missing almost the entire 2020 season with a back injury and posting a 1-8 record in 2021.

“It is with great emotion that I announce today my decision to stop my career at the next French Open,” Tsonga wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

“So many incredible moments, joy shared with an audience that has given me so much… Hoping for one last thrill with you!”