Nick Kyrgios fined $47,000 for Miami tantrums
Nick Kyrgios fined $47,000 for Miami tantrums

nick kyrgios miami open
Nick Kyrgios has been fined $47,000 for his racquet-smashing excesses at the Miami Open. Photo: Getty
Nick Kyrgios has been fined $US35,000 ($A47,000) for his behaviour during a fourth-round loss to Jannik Sinner at the Miami Open in which he lambasted the umpire and smashed his racquet.

After repeatedly berating umpire Carlos Bernardes for failing to control the crowd at the Masters 1000 tournament on Tuesday, Kyrgios received a point penalty in the first set tiebreak for telling a friend in the stands he could do a better job officiating.

The Australian then received a game penalty – putting Italian Sinner up a break at the start of the second set – after repeatedly yelling, “What is unsportsmanlike?” to Bernardes, and then walked to his bench, where he whacked his racquet repeatedly against his bag and the court.

Nick Kyrgios' Miami meltdown has cost him nearly $50,000

The ATP said on Thursday Kyrgios was fined $US5000 for audible obscenity, $US10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and $US20,000 for verbal abuse.

Asked after the match about his behaviour, Kyrgios defended his character while railing against the umpire.

“He’s not even going to get a slap on the wrist for his dreadful umpiring performance today. Like, he was horrendous,” said the Australian.

The incident followed an outburst at Indian Wells earlier this month, where Kyrgios lost his temper after losing in the quarter-final to Rafael Nadal, smashing his racquet to the ground, which then bounced up and almost hit a ball boy.

He apologised after the match and was fined $25,000 ($A33,000).

Nick Kyrgios
