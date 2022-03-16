Sport Tennis Short tiebreaks to decide tennis grand slams
First-to-10 tiebreaks will now decide the final set at all future grand slam tournaments. Photo: AAP
First-to-10 tiebreaks will conclude the final sets of all four grand slam tournaments with immediate effect, the Grand Slam Board has announced.

The decision, which will initially be adopted on a trial basis, brings consistency to the issue of how to finish a match that reaches 6-6 in a decider.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Australian, French and US Opens and Wimbledon, the Grand Slam Board said: “The Grand Slam Board’s decision is based on a strong desire to create greater consistency in the rules of the game at the grand slams, and thus enhance the experience for the players and fans alike.

“This trial, which has been approved by the Rules of Tennis Committee governed by the ITF, will apply to all grand slams across qualifying, men’s singles and doubles, women’s singles and doubles, wheelchair and junior events in singles, and will commence at the 2022 edition of Roland Garros.”

-PA

Tennis
