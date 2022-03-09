Andy Murray to donate prize money to Ukraine

Live

Andy Murray has pledged to donate his prize money for the rest of the year to help children affected by the war in Ukraine.

Murray, who is an ambassador for Unicef UK, is working with the charity to support children with medical supplies and educational needs.

The father of four wrote on Twitter: “Over 7.5m children are at risk with the escalating conflict in Ukraine, so I’m working with @UNICEF_uk to help provide urgent medical supplies and early childhood development kits.

“It’s vital education continues, so UNICEF is working to enable access to learning for displaced children, as well as supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools, together with replacement equipment and furniture.

“I’m going to be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year, but anyone in the UK can support UNICEF’s humanitarian response by donating to our appeal by following this link – https://unicef.uk/am_ukraine Children in Ukraine need peace – now.”

Murray’s announcement came on the same day that tennis’ governing bodies came together to announce a donation of $US700,000 ($960,615) to help humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and support the Ukraine Tennis Federation.

The ATP, WTA, International Tennis Federation and the four grand slams have each donated $US100,000 to humanitarian efforts through Global Giving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund and the Ukraine Tennis Federation.

The Wimbledon Foundation has also made donations to the British Red Cross and the Disaster Emergency Committee.

Ribbons in the colours of the Ukraine flag will be distributed to players at Indian Wells, which begins on Wednesday.

Ukrainian No.1 Elina Svitolina and recently-retired player Sergiy Stakhovsky, who has returned to Ukraine to join the reserve army, have also produced a short video with a message of hope for their country.