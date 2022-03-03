Sport Tennis Kokkinakis earns Davis Cup singles recall
Live

Kokkinakis earns Davis Cup singles recall

Davis Cup Thanasi Kokkinakis
Thanasi Kokkinakis has been given the second Davis Cup singles spot for Australia against Hungary. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

In-form Thanasi Kokkinakis has won the nod as Australia’s No.2 singles choice for this weekend’s Davis Cup qualifying tie against Hungary in Sydney.

Returning to the Cup fold for the first time in almost six years, Kokkinakis will play Hungarian No.1 Marton Fucsovics in Friday night’s opening singles rubber under the closed roof at Ken Rosewall Arena.

Aussie No.1 Alex de Minaur will face Zsombor Piros in the second singles match.

Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt has opted for John Peers and Cup debutant Luke Saville to play in Saturday’s key doubles match against Fucsovics and Fabian Marozsan.

The two captains have the option to change their line-ups for Saturday’s reverse singles but both stuck with their day-one picks at Thursday’s draw.

The winning team will progress to the 2022 Davis Cup Finals in September.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

Australia Post
Future looking bright for ‘resilient’ former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate
Russian forces move to surround Ukrainian cities as UN votes against Moscow
retail
Facial recognition among new tech driving retail shopping of the future
Oscars
Countdown to Oscars 2022: Who will win after SAG awards set the benchmark
growth
‘Strong impulse for growth’: Consumers drive COVID rebound as business investment tails off
drone
Coles gears up to deliver groceries by drone in Australian first