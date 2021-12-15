Tomic extends olive branch to Hewitt, Kyrgios

Live

Maligned tennis player Bernard Tomic has held out an olive branch to Australian stars Lleyton Hewitt and Nick Kyrgios as he makes his conscience-clearing comeback to the sport.

Australia’s former No.1 revealed in a candid Q&A on Instagram he would like to “patch up” his tested relationships after years of heated and public spats with Davis Cup captain Hewitt and Kyrgios.

“Would like to patch things up. He’s done a lot for the sport,” the former world no.17 said on Tuesday night.

Tomic, 29, confessed last week he has many regrets in his playing career, which culminated in him cutting tennis from his life for almost “two and a half years”.

He said he had “one more chance” to finish off his career the right way.

In 2019, Tomic accused Australian tennis legend Hewitt of favouring players selected in his Davis Cup squad, sparking an ugly public feud.

Hewitt labelled Tomic a “clown” and declared the controversial Queenslander would never play again for Australia in the Davis Cup while he was captain.

Hewitt accused his former Davis Cup teammate of “blackmail” and “physical” threats towards his family. Tomic denied the accusations and called Hewitt a “liar”.

“It started because of blackmails to do with [Australian Open] wildcards. This was over a year ago,” Hewitt said in January 2019.

Tomic has not played in the Davis Cup since 2016 – Hewitt’s initial year in charge.

Hewitt spoke at the time of feeling let down by Tomic.

“For me, the biggest frustration is I feel like I really went out of my way to help Bernie, especially when I first came into the role,” he said.

“It was probably the abuse that I copped from him that in the end I drew a line in the sand and I haven’t spoken to him since.

“He won’t play Davis Cup while I have anything to do with it.”

Meanwhile, Tomic’s relationship with Kyrgios appears on much greater terms than his one with Hewitt, as he ignited a light-hearted war of words between the two, claiming to be the best player of the pair, still.

In April this year, Kyrgios fired a public lashing against Tomic after suggestions the two were alike.

“I got compared with Bernard Tomic today and I’ve never felt more insulted,” he said.

“Obviously Nick is a good player, probably top six or seven servers in the world. Obviously beat him in Kooyong 6-3 6-4,” Tomic jested.

Kyrgios responded to “BT” on his Instagram story, acknowledging Tomic did beat him once, “where people play exhibitions”.

“But to say that he’s better? I have more titles,” he said.

“I don’t think he has any big scalp to his name, no Rafa, no Federer no Djokovic. To say that he’s better than me, it’s a bit of a stretch.

“But we all know what BT’s capable of and I wish him the best.

“I ain’t no jealous person, I want success for everyone — so BT, we know what you are capable of brother, let’s see it.”

Tomic also revealed his father and coach, John Tomic, would not be part of his 2022 Australian Open team, but refrained from elaborating why.