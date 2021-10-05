Tennis to investigate allegations against Zverev

Live

The Association of Tennis Professionals, which overseas much of men’s tennis globally, has revealed it is investigating allegations of domestic abuse made against Alexander Zverev by his ex-girlfriend.

In October 2020 former junior player Olga Sharypova publicly accused Zverev, the German world No.4 and reigning Olympic champion, of a series of assaults, to which he issued a blanket denial.

An interview with Sharypova published in the American online magazine Slate in August contained new allegations, including that Zverev punched her in their hotel room during the Shanghai Masters in October 2019 and that, in desperation and for a second time, she injected herself with insulin.

Zverev continues to deny all the allegations and has taken legal action, a route Sharypova has not pursued.

The ATP has been heavily criticised for a lack of action but the organisation has announced a probe into Sharypova’s allegations regarding Shanghai.

“The ATP fully condemns any form of violence or abuse and will investigate such allegations related to conduct at an ATP member tournament,” it said in a statement.

Chief executive Massimo Calvelli said the allegations raised against Alexander Zverev were serious.

“We have a responsibility to address them. We hope our investigation will allow us to establish the facts and determine appropriate follow-up action,” he said.

“We understand Zverev welcomes our investigation and acknowledge that he has denied all allegations.

“We will also be monitoring any further legal developments following the preliminary injunction obtained by Zverev in the German courts.”

Zverev later said he welcomed an independent investigation.

“I have always been in full support of the creation of an ATP domestic violence policy,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Moreover, I welcome the ATP investigation in the matter and have been asking the ATP to initiate an independent investigation for months.

“As stated before, I categorically and unequivocally deny any of these allegations.”

Zverev is not the only current ATP player facing allegations of domestic violence.

Nikoloz Basilashvili, ranked 36th, is the subject of a court case in his native Georgia regarding claims by his ex-wife while the former partner of Thiago Seyboth Wild took legal action last week alleging that 21-year-old Brazilian physically and mentally abused her.

-AAP