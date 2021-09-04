Sport Tennis Dylan Alcott defends Paralympics tennis title
Dylan Alcott has defended his Paralympic wheelchair quad tennis title, beating Sam Schroder. Photo: AP
Dylan Alcott’s dream of a “golden slam” is alive after the Australian won the Paralympics quad singles final against Dutchman Sam Schroder.

World No.1 Alcott edged Schroder 7-6 (7-2) 6-1 on Saturday to successfully defend his Paralympic wheelchair title from Rio.

The 30-year-old will depart Tokyo for the US Open, where he will try to make it a perfect five from five after also winning the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon crowns in 2021.

The singles win was sweet revenge for Alcott after he and Heath Davidson surrendered their Paralympic doubles crown to Schroder and Niels Vink.

Alcott started with a bang, breaking No.2-ranked Schroder to love to lead 2-0, but then only won one of the next six games.

Channelling Lleyton Hewitt’s trademark ‘C’mon’, Alcott willed himself to a first-set win after trailing 3-5.

Alcott was able to break back and then consolidate before he steamed through the tiebreak to clinch the set.

With all the momentum, the second set was a mostly one-sided affair with Alcott sweeping through in 40 minutes.

-AAP

Paralympics Tokyo Paralympics
