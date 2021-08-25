Sport Tennis Hamstring injury forces Serena Williams to withdraw from US Open
Former world No.1 Serena Williams has pulled out of the US Open due to a torn hamstring. Photo: AP
Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week’s US Open because of a torn hamstring.

The former world No.1 said on Wednesday the injury had not completely healed ahead of the final grand slam of the year.

“After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring,” Williams wrote in a statement on Instagram.

“New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favourite places to play – I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone from afar.”

A six-time winner at Flushing Meadows, Williams is the latest big name to pull out of the tournament after reigning men’s champion Dominic Thiem and four-time winner Rafa Nadal ended their 2021 season due to injuries.

Williams’ withdrawal leaves her stranded on 23 grand slam titles, one less than the all-time record set by Australian Margaret Court.

The main draw of the US Open gets under way in New York on Monday.

-Reuters

Topics:

Serena Wiliams US Open
