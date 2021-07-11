Sport Tennis Aussie wheelchair tennis king Dylan Alcott retains his Wimbledon title
Updated:

Aussie wheelchair tennis king Dylan Alcott retains his Wimbledon title

Dylan Alcott kisses the winner's trophy after winning against Netherlands' Sam Schroder in the final of the Quad Wheelchair Singles. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Australian wheelchair tennis king Dylan Alcott has made a supreme defence of his Wimbledon quad singles crown, moving ever closer to a potential calendar year “golden slam” of titles.

The Melbourne star landed his third grand slam triumph of the year on Saturday, following his successes at the Australian Open and recent French Open, with a 6-2 6-2 victory over his biggest current rival, Dutchman Sam Schroder.

Now the 30-year-old will go on to Tokyo for the Paralympics and then hope to complete the five-title “golden slam” at the US Open.

The 21-year-old Schroder is the only man to have beaten Alcott this season and was confident of repeating his recent triumph over the Aussie at last month’s French Riviera Open.

Dylan Alcott. Photo: AAP

Yet the Australian was at his sharpest as he picked up the 14th grand slam singles title of his glittering career, breaking the left-hander Schroder three times in the opening set and three in the second for a comprehensive triumph.

Demonstrating more flair and touch than the Dutchman, especially with his drop shots that constantly caused Schroder problems, Alcott again showed why he’s become a firm favourite with the Wimbledon crowd with his shows of emotion and virtuoso shot-making.

After he’d wrapped up his victory in 67 minutes, Alcott, ever the showman, spun around in his wheelchair on No.3 Court to the delight of a crowd that featured a small but noisy Australian contingent.

—AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

Paula Matthewson: Coalition’s women problem goes far beyond politics
Travel cancellation refunds are still not the norm
Australian travellers face COVID-19 ‘cancellation chaos’ and long waits for refunds, report warns
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant and NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys arrive for a COVID-19 update press conference on July 10, 2021 in Sydney, Australia
‘Only choice is to lock it out’: Young people face Delta strain danger as NSW COVID outbreak worsens
Scott Morrison Bridget McKenzie
Michael Pascoe: Political integrity just dropped another notch as government rorts rage on
A fruit picker
‘Bloody hard work’: Harvest trail pickers say pay is so bad only Centrelink lets them survive
Three looks from Balenciaga's Fall 2021 couture collection
Kirstie Clements: Balenciaga makes a stunning haute couture comeback after 53 years