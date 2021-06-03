French Open scare as unnamed doubles team tests positive for COVID

A men’s doubles team have been forced to withdraw from the French Open after testing positive for COVID-19.

The players have been placed in quarantine and the tournament has not identified them, however Marca reports top seeds Mate Pavic and Nikola Metkic, who have been removed from the draw, are the two positive cases.

The first team on the alternate list for men’s doubles will replace the pair.

The French Tennis Federation (FTF) said these were the first two positives from the 2,446 coronavirus tests administered to players and their entourages since the start of qualifying rounds on May 24.

“The Roland Garros tournament organisers confirm that two players from the men’s doubles draw, on the same team, have tested positive for COVID-19,” a statement said late Wednesday.

“In line with the tournament’s public health and safety protocol, the pair have been removed from the draw and the two players placed in quarantine.

At the moment there is no suggestion the tournament will need to be stopped due to the positive tests.

Players have been living in a COVID bubble at Roland Garros to ensure social distancing.

The tournament’s start date was postponed in April as a rise in cases and hospitalisations in France drew concerns among organisers and players.

At the time, the FTF said the delay was to ensure more fans could attend matches. Currently up to 1,000 fans are allowed to watch matches on the show courts, but that will increase to 5,000 people from June 9.

However a 9:00pm curfew is currently in place in Paris, forcing attendees to leave midway through matches during the night session.

Last year’s French Open was held in September due to the pandemic, with crowds capped at 1,000.

-with agencies