Tennis star Naomi Osaka says she is not going to take questions from the press at this year’s French Open.

The world’s highest-earning female athlete wrote in a Twitter post on Wednesday that she hopes the “considerable amount that I get fined for this will go towards a mental health charity”.

The second grand slam of the year is scheduled to begin on Sunday in Paris.

The 23-year-old Osaka, who was born in Japan and now is based in the United States, has won four major titles.

That includes last year’s US Open and the Australian Open in February.

“I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes mental health and this very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one,” world No.2 Osaka wrote.

“We’re often sat there and asked questions that we’ve been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I’m just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me.”

Osaka said the decision was “nothing personal” against the tournament or journalists.

“I’ve watched many clips of athletes breaking down after a loss in the press room and I know you have as well,” she wrote.

“I believe that whole situation is kicking a person while they’re down and I don’t understand the reasoning behind it.”

She later posted a video clip of Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch’s famous “I’m just here so I don’t get fined” appearance at a Super Bowl media day in 2015.

Tennis players are required to attend post-match news conferences at major tournaments.

Osaka has used her platform and considerable profile to highlight issues of police violence and racial inequality.

French Open qualifiers are underway and the tournament is due to end on June 13.

-AAP