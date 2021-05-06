Sport Tennis Tennis: Barty powers into Madrid Open final
Updated:

Tennis: Barty powers into Madrid Open final

Ash Barty has been in great form in Spain. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Ash Barty’s remarkable run of success has continued at the Madrid Open as the world No.1 powered into the final with a straightforward triumph over home Spanish hope Paula Badosa.

The Australian, who had lost to the woman from Barcelona in Charleston a month ago, took just 75 minutes to gain a measure of comprehensive revenge, winning 6-4 6-3 on the Manolo Santana court on Thursday.

It set up a final on Saturday against either Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka or Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and the prospect of back-to-back European clay court titles for Barty, who beat Sabalenka in the Stuttgart final a fortnight ago.

The win was Barty’s ninth straight match victory in all conditions and her 16th in a row on the red clay.

Follow Us

Trending Now

banks home lending
Bank profits have surged. What it means for you
Josh Frydenberg
Digital economy a priority as budget dollars flow
AFL and NRL rejig fixtures after NSW Covid cases
Celebrity Apprentice Australia
Drama, disloyalty rule Celebrity Apprentice Australia, and the season hasn’t even started
Indonesia deploys 400 troops to Papua
Five pedestrians injured in Melbourne truck hit and run
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video