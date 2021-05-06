Ash Barty’s remarkable run of success has continued at the Madrid Open as the world No.1 powered into the final with a straightforward triumph over home Spanish hope Paula Badosa.

The Australian, who had lost to the woman from Barcelona in Charleston a month ago, took just 75 minutes to gain a measure of comprehensive revenge, winning 6-4 6-3 on the Manolo Santana court on Thursday.

It set up a final on Saturday against either Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka or Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and the prospect of back-to-back European clay court titles for Barty, who beat Sabalenka in the Stuttgart final a fortnight ago.

The win was Barty’s ninth straight match victory in all conditions and her 16th in a row on the red clay.