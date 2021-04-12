Sport Tennis Lleyton Hewitt’s son cruises to Australian tennis title
Updated:

Lleyton Hewitt’s son cruises to Australian tennis title

lleyton cruz hewitt
The young Hewitt in action in the 2020 Australian championships. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Cruz Hewitt has added more tennis silverware to the family’s stash, watched on by his dad, former world No.1 Lleyton Hewitt, as he breezed to the Australian under-12 clay court title.

The 12-year-old didn’t drop a set in five matches in Canberra, while he also partnered with Asher Brownrigg to win the under-12 doubles.

Hewitt’s early success is no surprise given the form he’s shown while hitting with his father, who captains the country’s Davis Cup team and remains in the corner of many Australians on the ATP Tour.

There are plenty of similarities too, Hewitt’s style and on-court demeanour strikingly similar to that of his father’s.

“So proud to take home the title in the claycourt nationals. Had a great week in Canberra. #claydog,” he wrote on his Instagram after the win.

He’ll have to keep moving fast if he wants to replicate his father, who became the youngest men’s world No.1 as a 20-year-old and spent 80 weeks in total at the top, winning the US Open and Wimbledon.

Topics:

Cruz Hewitt Lleyton Hewitt
Follow Us

Trending Now

Harry returns to face royal family for Prince Philip’s funeral without Meghan
The way we buy cars could be about to change forever
prince philip funeral
Harry arrives in London without wife Meghan Markle for Prince Philip’s funeral
Economic recovery about to hit major speed bumps
Alarming News Corp ownership stats revealed as ex-PM and editors face media inquiry
Victoria’s electric vehicle tax slammed for ‘putting cart before the horse’
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video