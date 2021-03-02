Sport Tennis Thigh injury rules Barty out of Dubai event

Thigh injury rules Barty out of Dubai event

ash barty thigh injury
Barty played in Melbourne with a strapped thigh. Photo: Getty
Australian world No.1 Ash Barty has withdrawn from next week’s Dubai Tennis Championships as she continues to recover from a leg injury.

Barty, who also pulled out of this week’s Qatar Open, struggled with a left thigh strain at the Australian Open before she went out in the quarter-finals.

“Unfortunately I have withdrawn from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships,” Barty said on Tuesday.

“I wish the tournament a safe and successful event and hope to play there next year.

“Thank you to the event organisers and the WTA for all the work you are doing.”

She is now eyeing a return at the Miami Open, where she is the reigning champion.

“I look forward to competing again in Miami in a few weeks time,” the 24-year-old said.

At the Open, Barty’s team had initially played down the injury as muscle soreness after a gruelling fortnight that followed almost a year-long lay-off.

She withdrew from the doubles in Melbourne but played through the injury with strapping before being eliminated by Karolina Muchova.

Barty played in the Adelaide WTA event after the Open but in her first match she lost to American Danielle Collins in straight sets.

-AAP

Topics:

Ash Barty Tennis
