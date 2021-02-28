Aussie Alexei Popyrin wins first ATP tournament at Singapore Open

Australian Alexei Popyrin has won his first ATP final by beating world No.46 Alexander Bublik in the Singapore Open decider.

Former junior French Open champion Popyrin scored a stunning 4-6 6-0 6-2 triumph in just under 85 minutes.

Popyrin was broken in the fifth game of Sunday’s final and his long forehand gifted Bublik, who was also seeking his first ATP title, the opening set at the second time of asking.

World No.114 Popyrin won all 12 points on serve in the second set and broke 23-year-old Bublik three times to take it 6-0 in just 20 minutes and level the contest.

What an unbelievable performance by Alexei Popyrin!!! He claims the Singapore title 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 over Alexander Bublik in what was an astonishing performance. Popyrin dropped just one point on serve after the first set. 🔥🔥🔥 #GoAussies pic.twitter.com/rS51HoxNec — Jedd Zetzer (@JeddZetzer) February 28, 2021

The pair had met just once prior on the ATP Challenger Tour in 2018 in Astana when the Australian rallied from a set down to win in three sets, and Popyrin was hoping for a similar outcome.

On serve but down 3-2, Bublik double-faulted twice to give the Aussie the crucial break and then the Kazakh handed the title to Popyrin after his serve failed him again, broken for the fifth time in the match.

Earlier in the day, Aussies Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith were beaten in the doubles decider by Belgian top seeds Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 6-2 6-3.