‘Terrible situation’: Ball kid collapses on court at Australian Open

There was drama on court at the Australian Open on Tuesday when a ball kid suddenly collapsed.

The incident occurred in the opening hour of a men’s singles match between South Africa’s Lloyd Harris and Denmark’s Mikael Torpegaard on Court 16.

Torpegaard was ahead 4-2 when the ball kid stationed behind him suddenly collapsed.

Harris jogged over from the opposite side of the court and Open staff rushed to help the youngster. She was assisted from the court to receive medical attention.

Tennis journalist Jose Morgado said both players looked worried after the “terrible” incident.

“Terrible situation on court 16, as a young ball boy collapsed,” Morgado wrote.

“He looks better now and play is underway.

“Players looked very concerned but all the staff were quick to help.

“Hoping it’s all good.”

Tennis Australia said later the girl had been sent home to rest before returning to Australian Open courts later this week.

“A ball kid was unwell during the first match on Court 16 today,” a spokesperson told Seven News.

“She was immediately attended to by the medical team and will rest at home as a precautionary measure.

“She will return to her ball kid duties later this week.”

The Australian Open is often played in extreme heat but it was only 22 degrees at Melbourne Park on Tuesday morning.