Serena Williams has come out on top in the battle of the supermums, rallying back from a set and a break down to defeat Tsvetana Pironkova and reach her 14th US Open semi-final on Wednesday.

In a historic showdown between two mothers, the 38-year-old Williams posted a 4-6 6-3 6-2 win over Pironkova and next faces Victoria Azarenka or Elise Mertens.

Pironkova, unranked but playing with a protected ranking of 123, was contesting her first tournament in over three years, having walked away from the sport mid-2017 to give birth and raise her first child.

Based on the WTA’s available records, this is just the second time two mothers have faced off at a grand slam (Williams played Evgeniya Rodina in the 2018 Wimbledon fourth round), and the first in the quarter-finals stage.

Pironkova took her first set off of Williams since 2011, breaking in the fifth game en route to a one-set lead.

Her inch-perfect lobs and signature down-the-line backhands troubled Williams, and she dropped just five points in total on her own serve.

The Bulgarian, who turns 33 this weekend, started the second set with a service break, but Williams struck right back.

The 23-time major winner came up with a surprise lefty return then broke the Pironkova serve with a gruelling 24-shot rally to inch ahead 5-3.

The American then closed out the set with three consecutive aces.

An early service break gave Williams control of the match and she secured the victory in two hours and 11 minutes.

In the men’s draw, Daniil Medvedev has continued his march towards a maiden grand slam title as he returned to the US Open semi-finals with a clinical victory over childhood friend Andrey Rublev.

In the first all-Russian quarter-final at a grand slam since Roland Garros in 2007, Medvedev showed no hesitation during a ruthless, controlled 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 7-6 (7-5) display that sent him through to the last four without dropping a set.

He has not even dropped his serve in his five matches to date and did not face a break point in dispatching Rublev.

No player in the Open Era has won the New York major without dropping a set.

With Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal missing, and top seed Novak Djokovic having been disqualified for hitting a line judge with a ball, Medvedev showed why he is now the bookmakers’ favourite.

The third seed never gave Rublev a break chance in the entire match while hammering down 16 aces.

Medvedev also produced more than twice as many winners, 51-23.

He took a medical timeout in the third set to have a trainer massage his shoulder and he dealth with cramp but that was the only sign of any weakness in his game.

“It was tough and that was why maybe for the first time in almost a year I celebrated my win,” Medvedev, who let out a roar upon completing his win, said.

“I felt like I could get in trouble so I was really happy to get the win in the tiebreaker.

“One point decided two sets so it was a tough match and Andrey was playing unbelievable.”

The only other issue for Medvedev came in the opening set tiebreak when the match was briefly delayed by an electrical fault.

Medvedev, who lost an epic five-setter to Nadal in last year’s final, will play second-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem or Australian 21st seed Alex de Minaur on Friday for a spot in the decider.

The other men’s semi-final will pit German fifth seed Alexander Zverev against 20th-seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.

None of the remaining men in the draw have won a grand slam.

