Sport Tennis Rafael Nadal the latest to drop out of US Open

Rafael Nadal the latest to drop out of US Open

Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

World No.2 Rafa Nadal has confirmed he will not defend his US Open crown this year at Flushing Meadows as organisers released the singles entry list for the grand slam.

Spain’s Nadal had said in June that he had reservations about travelling to the Us amid the COVID-19 pandemic and he joins women’s world No.1 Australian Ash Barty in skipping the tournament due to COVID-19 concerns.

“After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year’s US Open,” Nadal said on Twitter.

“The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don’t have control of it.

“We know that the reduced tennis calendar is barbaric this year after 4 months stopped with no play, I understand and thank (everyone) for the efforts they are putting in to make it happen. We have just seen the announcement of Madrid not being played this year.

“This is a decision I never wanted to take but I have decided to follow my heart this time and for the time being I rather not travel.”

The Madrid Open, which was scheduled to take place from September 12-20, was cancelled on Tuesday due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the Spanish capital.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic, a three-time champion in New York, headlines the men’s list along with last year’s runner-up Daniil Medvedev and other top 10 players including Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev.

Nine of the top 10 women’s players, including 23-times grand slam champion Serena Williams and holder Bianca Andreescu, are on the entry list along with 2018 champion Naomi Osaka.

As many as 13 grand slam champions are in the women’s draw including Romania’s Simona Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion and 2018 French Open winner and this year’s Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

Organisers said the seedings would be announced closer to the start of the tournament, which is scheduled for August 31.

-AAP

Trending Now

Young Australians carrying the burden of economic stimulus, warns Keating
The best phone deal is probably one you’ve never heard of
Child care
Families warned of ‘hefty penalties’ before major announcement on child care
Michael Pascoe: The RBA is paddling furiously to keep Australia afloat
Sourdough is so March 2020 – this is the new fresh bread
Trump mocked after arguing with son of Australian doctor over coronavirus
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video