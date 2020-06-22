Nick Kyrgios has again taken to Twitter to condemn Novak Djokovic’s charity event in Croatia, which was cancelled after Borna Coric revealed he was the second high-profile player to test positive to coronavirus.

Coric, who contested Djokovic’s Adria Tour exhibition tournament last week, joined Grigor Dimitrov in being infected by the virus.

“Hi everyone, I wanted to inform you all that I tested positive for COVID-19,” the Croatian said on his official Twitter account.

“I’m feeling well and don’t have any symptoms.”

World No.1 Djokovic had yet to be tested and was due to play against Russian Andrey Rublev in the cancelled final.

Kyrgios took to Twitter on Monday night to remind fellow professionals, in his own blunt way, that the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down tennis is not to be taken lightly.

“Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the ‘exhibition’,” the Australian posted.

“Speedy recovery fellas, but that’s what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE.”

The Australian, who showed new maturity at the Australian Open earlier this year, posted another sarcastic comment “Congratulations. Such leadership” on Monday night on news of the cancellation.

Bulgarian Dimitrov earlier revealed his positive test, having joined Djokovic, world No.3 Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev in competing in Belgrade.

“I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for COVID-19,” the former world No.3 wrote on Instagram.

“I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions.

“I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy.”

Elite men's tennis returned for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic 🎾 Four-time Laureus World Sportsman of the Year @DjokerNole set up the Adria Tour to help players get back to match fitness 👏 The cross-Balkan event has reduced match format and attracted 4,000 fans 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yD670fxKQv — Laureus (@LaureusSport) June 14, 2020

The second leg of the Adria Tour, a Balkan charity event organised by Djokovic while international tennis remains suspended, was taking place in Zadar on the Adriatic coast before being cancelled after Dimitrov’s positive test.

-with AAP