Dylan Alcott wins quad wheelchair title at Australian Open

Dylan Alcott has put his disappointing US Open result behind him to cement his dominance of the quad wheelchair event at the Australian Open.

The Australian defeated his Flushing Meadows conqueror Andy Lapthorne 6-0 6-4 to win his sixth straight title in his home town of Melbourne.

The 29-year-old missed just missed winning a calendar Grand Slam last year after winning the Australian, French and Wimbledon titles.

Alcott was emotional after the win, thrilled to have raised more than $40,000 for disabled Australians affected by the bushfires.

Australia’s only disabled winner of the Newcombe Medal, Alcott pledged to donate $100 per ace during his wheelchair quad singles and doubles campaigns.

With several sponsors kicking in, he ensured $800 for every one of his 41 aces would go towards disabled bushfire sufferers.

“We will be donating $40,000 to help people with a disability affected by bushfires,” Alcott said.

“And I know it’s been a pretty tough time in Australia and to try to help out in any way that we can, I was donating $100 per ace at the Australian Open and then all my team actually came on board.

“So, we actually donated $800 per ace and coming in to today.”

-with AAP