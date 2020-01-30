Sport Tennis Australian Open: Quad wheelchair No.1 Dylan Alcott in fine form before final
Updated:

Australian Open: Quad wheelchair No.1 Dylan Alcott in fine form before final

Dylan Alcott during his victory over Andy Lapthorne in the quad wheelchair singles event. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email Comment

Australia’s Dylan Alcott has been a relentless force in sparking interest in the quad wheelchair event at the Australian Open, and on Thursday he continued his strong campaign for a sixth straight title at Melbourne Park.

The world No.1 from Melbourne served up a 6-1 6-0 win over his US Open conqueror Andrew Lapthorne of Britain, having already bested his Australian compatriot Heath Davidson 6-2 6-0.

The event features just four players, all well known to each other, and  follows on Alcott’s stated disappointment in letting the first US Open title slip last year.

On court three Friday Alcott plays world No.2 David Wagner, the man he has beaten in the past four Australian Open finals.

A win there will ensure his spot in the final against either Wagner or Lapthorne.

Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

Victorian AG joins push to strip Bettina Arndt of Australia Day honour
trump trial witnesses
Push for early end to Trump trial as Democrats lose momentum
kobe bryant
Kobe Bryant’s grieving widow, Vanessa, breaks silence to thank supporters
australia coronavirus tiger flight
Fears for 200 travellers exposed to coronavirus on Gold Coast flight
hasan dastan cold case murder
Man charged with cold case murder a day after $1m reward posted
australian-open-ash-barty
Australian Open: Sofia Kenin, Garbine Muguruza earn final say with semi-final victories