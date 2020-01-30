Australia’s Dylan Alcott has been a relentless force in sparking interest in the quad wheelchair event at the Australian Open, and on Thursday he continued his strong campaign for a sixth straight title at Melbourne Park.

The world No.1 from Melbourne served up a 6-1 6-0 win over his US Open conqueror Andrew Lapthorne of Britain, having already bested his Australian compatriot Heath Davidson 6-2 6-0.

The event features just four players, all well known to each other, and follows on Alcott’s stated disappointment in letting the first US Open title slip last year.

On court three Friday Alcott plays world No.2 David Wagner, the man he has beaten in the past four Australian Open finals.

A win there will ensure his spot in the final against either Wagner or Lapthorne.