Sport Tennis Benoit Paire smashes racquets during spectacular ATP Cup meltdown
Updated:

Benoit Paire destroyed two racquets. Photo: Getty
Frenchman Benoit Paire’s ATP Cup win in Brisbane has been tarnished by an on-court meltdown that has been called ‘pathetic’ and ‘disgusting’.

The almighty dummy spit came after the Frenchman dropped the second set in a tie-breaker after having taken the first against Serbian opponent Dusan Lajovic.

Returning to his chair, Paire completely lost his cool.

He spat on the court, destroyed two racquets and flung two drink bottles.

The outburst was met with vociferous criticism online. Sport journalist Uche Amako labelled Paire’s apparent spit as “disgusting behaviour”.

The tantrum seemed to focus the player, who railled from his meltdown to prevail against his opponent 6-2, 6-7, 6-4.

The 30-year-old has fallen foul of authorities in the past, once spitting in protest at the 2018 Madrid Open.

But the on-court displays haven’t always been negative.

During a match in Germany last year, a rally against compatriot Jo-Wilfried Tsonga made way for an impromptu game of football.

That foot rally came to an end when Paire attempted a scissor kick but slipped on the grass surface.

He had already been warned in that match for throwing his racquet in the first set.

