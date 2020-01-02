Tennis Australia say plans are in place to support those impacted by the country’s bushfires after star Nick Kyrgios proposed a charity exhibition match to raise funds ahead of this month’s Australian Open.

The world No.30 posted his idea to Twitter late on Wednesday in a move that garnered widespread support.

“C’mon @TennisAustralia surely we can do a pre @AustralianOpen exho to raise funds for those affected by the fires?,” he said.

On Thursday morning Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said the public should “stay tuned” for the announcement of a number of initiatives, beginning at the inaugural ATP Cup in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane from Friday.

Many of the game’s headline acts, including world No.1 Rafael Nadal and No.2 Novak Djokovic, are in Australia to play in the newly-minted teams event ahead of the year’s first grand slam at Melbourne Park.

Last year Kyrgios, John Millman, Nadal and Milos Raonic played an exhibition match in Sydney in a Team Australia vs Team World Fast4 format.

The deadly fires continue to burn across the country and Tiley said Tennis Australia “wanted to help these communities in a meaningful way”.

“For weeks we’ve been watching the devastation caused by bushfires across Australia and the people affected are constantly in our thoughts,” he said.

“We … will announce a number of fund raising and support initiatives that will be rolled out across the ATP Cup, Australian Open and our other events over the coming weeks.

“Stay tuned for further announcements.”

-AAP