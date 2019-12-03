Ash Barty adds another medal to resume

Australian tennis superstar Ash Barty has added yet another win to her impressive tally, collecting her third straight Newcombe Medal.

She was given the medal for Australia’s outstanding tennis player of year at the sport’s annual awards dinner in Melbourne on Monday night.

In accepting the nod, she thanked her parents and first tennis coach, acknowledging their love and support.

“It takes a village. We’re a tennis family and I’m very humbled to be here tonight again,” Barty said.

“I’m extremely fortunate to have such an amazing network around me. It’s very special to have mum, dad and my very first coach – Jim – here.

“They gave me the unconditional love and support time and time again in all bad times.

“In good times, they’re always there and there a few words they said to me: ‘I love to watch you play’.”

The 23-year-old has had a dream year, fuelled by gruelling hours of hard work.

In May, she became Australia’s first French Open champion since Margaret Court, and in June she took the title as women’s World No.1, making her the first Aussie woman to do so since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976.

Last month, she pocketed the biggest cheque in tennis history ($6.4 million) when she was the last player standing at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen.

The third Newcombe medal puts her level with Sam Stosur, the only other person to have received the accolade as many times.

Stosur was also recognised at the night, awarded the Spirit of Tennis Award.

Stosur was given the award by her former coach David Taylor, who trained her for about eight years.

“Sam has genuinely remained unchanged and unaffected by all her success,” Taylor said of the 2011 US grand slam winner.

“It’s a testament to Sam’s character that she has enjoyed longevity at the pinnacle of the game. A multiple grand slam champion, Sam joins the ranks of Australian tennis greats and is a terrific role model for any aspiring player.”

Barty’s trusted mentor Craig Tyzzer was named elite coach of the year.

NEWCOMBE MEDAL AWARD WINNERS

Newcombe Medal – Ashleigh Barty (Qld)

Coaching Excellence Club – Yvonne Fantin (West Lalor Tennis Club, (Vic)

Coaching Excellence Development – Tate Roberts (Brixton Tennis, WA)

Coaching Excellence Performance – Craig Tyzzer (Vic)

Excellence in Officiating – Brian Grace (Vic)

Female Junior Athlete of the Year – Talia Gibson (WA)

Male Junior Athlete of the Year – Rinky Hijikata (NSW)

Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability – Dylan Alcott (Vic)

Most Outstanding Australian Ranking Tournament – 2019 North Beach Junior Classic (WA)

Most Outstanding Club – Queanbeyan Park Tennis Club (ACT)

Most Outstanding Professional Tournament – city of Playford Tennis International (SA)

Most Outstanding School – Elizabeth North Primary School (SA)

Most Outstanding 35+ Tennis Senior – Pat Moloney (ACT)

Volunteer Achievement Award – Darren Wunderer (Henley South Tennis Club, SA).

-with AAP