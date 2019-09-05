Serena’s touching tribute to coach-father

The mother in Serena Williams is helping her appreciate the precious parenting gifts she received as a daughter.

As she charges relentlessly towards the record-equalling 24th grand slam singles crown she so craves, Williams has recalled the greatest gift of all: her father’s love and devotion and iron will to ensure Serena and Venus became the most successful siblings in sport’s history.

Only now, after bringing her own daughter Alexis Olympia into the world two years ago, does Williams have a full perspective of the sacrifices her father and lifelong coach Richard made for her.

“My dad is amazing. I could never have done what he has done, not only with myself but with Venus,” the American told ESPN.

“It’s shocking and as a parent to do something every single day is very difficult – and I can’t do something with my daughter every single day.

“And I remember when we were young we went out and trained and practised and we didn’t miss a day.

“To have that discipline actually makes me look at myself as a player, as a parent and just really appreciate my dad so much more than I ever have in the past.

“It just makes me see it totally different and I love him to death and he’s watching all my matches and he’s probably already texting me right now saying ‘Serena, you need to do this a little more’.

“And I’m like ‘okay, Dad, I got this.”

Williams has also got another golden opportunity, perhaps her best yet, to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record number of singles slams in New York.

The only major champion left in the draw, the eighth seed plays world No.5 Elina Svitolina on Wednesday night for a place in the final for a 10th time at Flushing Meadows.

“It feels good. It feels like, okay, this is what I’ve been training for,” Williams said.

“This is how hard I’ve been working. It feels like, you know, hard work pays off when that happens.”

But the 37-year-old isn’t underestimating Svitolina, the 2018 season-ending champion who knocked the American superstar out of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

“That was a tough Olympics for me,” Williams said.

“Oh, man. Lost in doubles for the first time. Just really devastated about that doubles loss. Then obviously singles shortly after.

“She is obviously a fighter. She gets a lot of balls back. She doesn’t make a lot of mistakes.

“She’s one of those players that does everything really well. So I have to do everything well, too.”

Elsewhere, Belinda Bencic is two wins away from becoming the first Swiss woman since Martina Hingis 20 years ago to snare a major singles crown after continuing her magical US Open run in New York.

The former child prodigy has dreamed of winning grand slams and being world No.1 ever since her parents begged Hingis’s mother to coach her at four years of age.

Bencic backed up her stunning fourth-round elimination of world No.1 Naomi Osaka with a 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 quarter-final triumph over good friend Donna Vekic on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old’s breakthrough is all the more satisfying after Bencic plummeted from seventh in the world to out of the top 300 in 2017 following wrist surgery.

“I was dreaming, of course, about this day coming, but you never know what’s going to happen,” she said.

“You’re not thinking about it. You’re just right in the moment. Either you’re practising or focusing on your match.

“I worked hard for this. It’s not like I never imagined I could do this. Still, like, I stayed in the moment. Yeah, very nice feeling.”

The 12th seed is Switzerland’s last hope in the singles following the quarter-final exits on Tuesday of men’s heavyweights Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka.

“This is not a good thing. I’m not happy about this actually,” Bencic said.

“Yeah, I’m kind of surprised, like I think everyone is. It would be really nice if the boys could also make it to semi-finals. But I’m happy I can kind of do it for them and don’t let them down.”

Bencic will play the winner of Wednesday night’s semi-final between Canadian 15th seed Bianca Andreescu and Belgian Elise Mertens.

“I will definitely watch their match tonight. I think it will be an entertaining match with lots of long rallies,” Bencic said.

“For sure Andreescu has a lot of variation in her game. Mertens is more like a wall-type of game. She’s a great counter-puncher.

“Definitely I’m very curious who is going to win and adapt to the opponent in the semi-finals.”

-with AAP