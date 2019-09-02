Wawrinka forces Djokovic out as Federer delights

Novak Djokovic’s US Open title defence is over after the world No.1 succumbed to a shoulder injury in his round of 16 clash with Stan Wawrinka.

With the Swiss leading 6-4 7-5 2-1, Djokovic decided he could not continue after dropping his serve for the fourth time in the match.

The top-seeded Serb has been troubled by a painful left shoulder during the past week at Flushing Meadows and appeared to be uneasy during the one hour and 46 minutes match on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday night.

“It is never the way you want to finish a match. He is an amazing champion and we had amazing battles in the past,” Wawrinka said in his on-court interview.

“It has really been tough since my surgery. It feels amazing to be back at this level.”

It is Djokovic’s earliest exit at the New York grand slam since a third-round loss in 2006 to Australia’s Lleyton Hewitt.

Wawrinka, who beat Djokovic in the 2016 US Open final, advanced to a quarter-final clash with in-form Russian Daniil Medvedev.

The fifth-seeded Russian came from a set down to knock off German qualifier Dominik Koepfer 3-6 6-3 6-2 7-6 (7-2) and reach his maiden grand slam quarter-final.

The New York crowd, angered by what tournament organisers called Medvedev’s ‘visible obscenity’ two nights earlier, were firmly behind Koepfer when he went a set and a break up.

But Medvedev kept his cool and eventually prevailed before again goading the crowd with his celebration, although this time the reaction from those at Louis Armstrong Stadium was more mixed.

“You give me so much energy to win – thank you,” he said. “You are the best!”

Earlier on Sunday, Roger Federer proved he has his groove back by destroying David Goffin to advance to his 13th US Open quarter-final.

After surprisingly dropping the opening set in his first two rounds, the Swiss cruised through his second-straight sets easy victory by belting David Goffin 6-2 6-2 6-0 in less than 80 minutes.

“Sometimes these scores just happen,” Federer told reporters.

“You catch a good day, the opponent doesn’t, then things happen very quickly.

“I found my groove after a while and was able to roll really. Never looked back.”

Federer fired 35 winners and 10 aces to see off the outclassed Belgian.

The 38-year-old third seed was at his best when it mattered most, converting nine of his 10 break point opportunities to set up a meeting on Tuesday with Grigor Dimitrov, who outclassed Australian Alex de Minaur.

The Bulgarian was ruthless in his 7-5 6-3 6-4 win over 20-year-old de Minaur.

“There’s not much to say other than that I’m pleased to be back on a court, pain-free and feeling really good,” Dimitrov said in his on-court interview.

Although Federer holds a 7-0 head-to-head record over Dimitrov, the former world No.3 has taken sets off the Swiss on hard courts.

-AAP