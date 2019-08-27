Williams trounces Sharapova as De Minaur dreams big at US Open

Serena Williams trounced old foe Maria Sharapova 6-1 6-1 in their blockbuster first round clash at the US Open on Monday to get her quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title off to a flying start.

Williams, in her first US Open match since her infamous row with the chair umpire overshadowed her loss in last year’s final, used her trademark power to overwhelm Sharapova in the first New York meeting between two of the sport’s biggest names.

Eighth seed Williams showed no signs of the back spasms that forced her to retire in tears from the Toronto final two weeks ago and instead showcased some of her best on-court movement since returning from maternity leave in 2018.

Williams, who last faced Sharapova at the 2016 Australian Open, improved to 20-2 in career meetings against the Russian, who has fallen to 87th in the rankings amid an injury-hit 2019 season that included shoulder surgery in February.

Next up for Williams will be American wildcard Catherine McNally, who beat Swiss Timea Bacsinszky 6-4 6-1.

Joining Serena in the next round is 39-year-old older sister Venus, who beat Saisai Zheng 6-1 6-0 to remain undefeated in first-round matches in a record-tying 21st appearance at her home grand slam.

The 2000 and 2001 winner Williams will next meet fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina, after the lopsided affair on Monday in which she fired 25 winners to Zheng’s six.

Meanwhile former US Open champion Angelique Kerber crashed out, losing 7-5 0-6 6-4 to Kristina Mladenovic.

The 14th-seed Kerber lost in two hours and 24 minutes on the Grandstand court in New York as she fought back in vain from 2-0 down in the last set, drawing back to 3-3.

But her 54th-ranked French opponent wrapped up matters with two winners.

Three-time grand slam champion and former world No.1 Kerber is having a poor year and the German is also currently without a coach.

She reached the last 16 at the Australian Open in January but then crashed out in the first round at the French Open and second round at Wimbledon.

The latest disaster came in the wake of first-round defeats in Toronto and Cincinnati.

German women’s tennis head Barbara Rittner and national icon Boris Becker agreed on Eurosport that coming to New York without a coach after parting ways with Rainer Schuettler after Wimbledon was a massive mistake.

“She wouldn’t have lost the match with a coach,” Rittner insisted. And Becker said: “I cannot understand that she played here without a coach. All top 10 players have a coach at their side.”

Kerber would have none of it though.

“I won’t be pressured by anyone. They key to defeat was not that I have no coach,” she insisted, also saying “I don’t know yet” when asked whether she will get a new coach.

Another to tumble was No.27 seed Caroline Garcia, who bowed out with a 7-6 (10-8) 6-2 loss to Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur.

Women’s third seed and former finalist Karolina Pliskova dropped her first three service games and blew a double break 3-0 lead in the second before prevailing 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-3) in a tight first-round duel against 138th-ranked fellow Czech Tereza Martincova.

Eugenie Bouchard, a former Wimbledon finalist and top-10 player, lost her 11th straight tour match to last year’s semi-finalist Anastasija Sevastova 6-3 6-3.

Earlier, Ashleigh Barty survived a scare to safely progress to the second round.

The world No.2 had to pull out all the stops before battling past dogged Kazakh Zarina Diyas 1-6 6-3 6-2.

Barty used her trusty trademark serve to drag herself out of a big hole and set up a date on Wednesday with either unseeded American Lauren Davis or Swedish qualifier Johanna Larsson.

Elsewhere, Australia’s Alex de Minaur moved into the second round of the US Open on Monday with victory over Pierre-Hugues Herber before outlining his ambitions for the future.

Typifying the new age of tennis, young gun De Minaur hopes to challenge for the sport’s biggest prizes well into his thirties.

Unlike the old days, when most stars put away their racquets and retired by 30, De Minaur wants to follow in the footsteps of modern-day greats Roger Federer, 38, Rafael Nadal, 33, Stan Wawrinka, 34, and 32-year-old world No.1 Novak Djokovic and play on and on.

The 20-year-old De Minaur sits third behind Stefanos Tsitsipas, 21, and teenage whiz Felix Auger-Aliassime in the 2019 Race to Milan, the ATP’s season-ending finals for next-gen challengers, and dreams of jousting for majors with the emerging stars for the next decade or more.

“At the moment we’ve got unbelievable ambassadors for our sport, but a new wave is sort of trying to knock on the door and slowly week in, week out we’re putting in some good results,” De Minaur said after downing Herbert 6-4 6-2 6-7 (6-8) 7-5.

“So, look, I’m excited for things to come. As part of a new generation of a lot of very talented and exciting players, that’s going to be fun to watch and fun to compete against for the next 15 years.”

De Minaur was made to sweat for more than three hours against Herbert, the Frenchman who Nick Kyrgios beat last year at Flushing Meadows after receiving a controversial mid-match pep talk from chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani.

“It’s never an easy match-up against Pierre so very happy with how things went,” De Minaur said.

De Minaur’s next match on Wednesday is against Chilean 31st seed Christan Garin, who needed five sets to get past American wildcard Chris Eubanks.

“He’s another quality opponent, very tough, very solid,” De Minaur said of Garin.

“Look, I’m happy to get through my first round and it’s going to be another incredibly tough match.

“But I’m feeling good, the body’s feeling good and I’m just pumped to be here.”

-with wires