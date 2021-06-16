Sport Swimming Ellie Cole headlines 32-strong Paralympics swim team
Updated:

Ellie Cole headlines 32-strong Paralympics swim team

Ellie Cole will spearhead Australia's Paralympic swimming team at the Tokyo Games. Photo: AAP
Six-time gold medallist Ellie Cole headlines Australia’s 32-strong swim team for the looming Paralympics.

Cole will seek to add to her collection of 15 Paralympic medals in Tokyo at the Games starting on August 24.

Australia’s swim team features 15 Paralympic debutants and is bookended by 34-year-old seven-time medallist Matthew Levy and 15-year-old debutant Isabella Vincent.

The team was chosen after Australia’s selection trials in Adelaide over the past five days.

Australia’s Paralympic chef de mission Kate McLoughlin says the swimmers will set the tone for the Games.

“What we know from previous Games is that swimming often sets the barometer for other sports,” McLoughlin said.

At the 2016 Rio Paralympics, Australia’s 36 swimmers won 29 medals including nine gold.

-AAP

Topics:

Paralympics Tokyo
