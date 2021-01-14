Two-time Olympic swimming gold medallist Klete Keller has been charged for his involvement in last week’s deadly riot at the US Capitol.

The 38-year-old athlete was allegedly captured on video wearing his Team USA colours while storming the Capitol building with fellow Trump supporters in Washington DC.

According to the New York Times, Mr Keller faces three federal charges, including obstructing law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

The FBI issued a warrant for Mr Keller’s arrest, charging him with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and attempting to impede an official government function.

CEO of the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee Sarah Hirshland released an official statement before Mr Keller’s identity had been confirmed by law enforcement.

“First off, I strongly condemn the actions of the rioters at the US Capitol. They do not represent the values of the United States of America or of Team USA”, Ms Hirshland said.

Ms Hirshland stated that the high standards expected of Team USA athletes and alumni had not been met in this case and further action may follow.

Also among hundreds of arrests already made by the FBI following last week’s violent attack, is the son of a New York judge.

Aaron Mostofsky, identified by news outlets as the son of New York Supreme Court Judge Shlomo Mostofsky, was arrested after photos of him at the US Capitol dressed in a fur costume appeared in an article by the New York Post.

Mr Mostofsky was charged with theft of government property, unlawful entry, knowingly impeding government business and disorderly conduct. He was released on a $US100,000 ($130,000) bail following a hearing in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

One of the most photographed participants was Jacob Anthony Chansley, also know as Jake Angeli or the “QAnon Shaman”, who has been pictured at the scene wearing a fur head dress and face paint.

The now widely recognised Mr Chansley is a veteran of the US Navy, where he served for two years before being discharged for refusing to take the anthrax vaccine, according to The Hill.

According to the 33-year-old’s mother, Mr Chansley did not eat for his first three days in jail because it did not provide the organic food he required.

Eventually, a local judge ordered the prison to accommodate Mr Chansley’s dietary requirements.

Following the decision, Martha Chansley explained to reporters that non-organic food makes her son unwell.

“He gets very sick if he doesn’t eat organic food – literally will get physically sick,“ Ms Chansley said.

The United States has opened criminal investigations of more than 170 people who participated in the attack on the Capitol and plans to charge some of the most serious offenders with assault and seditious conspiracy for their role in the violence, a federal prosecutor said.

Acting Washington, DC, US Attorney Michael Sherwin said his office had launched a strike force and expected hundreds of people ultimately to be charged.

He said the FBI was reviewing thousands of photos and videos of the unrest – some of which were taken by participants as they smashed windows and stole things.

One participant assisted the FBI with their inquiries by posting a photo of himself inside the US Capitol to Facebook with the comment, “I am wanted by the FBI for illegal entry”.

-with agencies